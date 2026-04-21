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HomeSportsIPL‘Jassi Ghar Ki Yaad Nahi Aayi?’: Siraj Teases Bumrah With Viral ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Dialogue

‘Jassi Ghar Ki Yaad Nahi Aayi?’: Siraj Teases Bumrah With Viral ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Dialogue

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj share a hilarious viral moment after MI vs GT clash in IPL 2026. Watch the banter and see what happened next.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 21 Apr 2026 04:15 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bumrah and Siraj share playful banter after MI's win.
  • Siraj teases Bumrah with a movie dialogue; Bumrah retorts.
  • Both bowlers performed well in the GT vs MI match.

Jasprit Bumrah Mohammed Siraj Viral Moment: Indian fast-bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, both, were in action on Monday night as Mumbai Indians (MI) took on Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. After the match had ended, resulting in a win for the former team, the two players were seen engaging in playful banter on the field. A short clip shared by MI on social media shows Siraj teasing Bumrah using a dialogue from the Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar 2, which went viral for for its dramatic impact at the film’s interval point. Check it out:

"Jassi ghar ki yaad nahi aayi?" says Siraj. Bumrah fires back instantly, asking him to have a haircut, "Isko bolo baal kataye", after which both share a laugh.

Bumrah, Siraj's Performance In GT vs MI Clash

As far as the on-field action is concerned, Shubman Gill, captain of the Gujarat Titans won the toss and asked Mumbai Indians to bat first, who faltered at the start of the innings.

Siraj bowled four overs, conceding just 25 runs, and also securing the wicket of Hardik Pandya, MI's skipper. 

However, Tilak Varma greatly troubled the GT bowling unit, smashing a 45-ball century, and taking his team's score to 199 runs at the end of 20 overs.

In the following innings, Jasprit Bumrah struck on the very first delivery, dismissing Sai Sudharsan, which became his first breakthrough of IPL 2026. He would go on to bowl just two more overs, conceding 15 runs overall. 

Who Won The Match?

With a 200-run target to chase, and wickets falling early in the Powerplay, GT found themselves in significant trouble. 

MI's bowlers were clinical on the night, choking the run-rate, and securing regular wickets. Gujarat tried to break free, but triggered a batting collapse, as the entire team was bowled-out on 100 runs.

Mumbai won the match by 99 runs, jumping from the bottom of the IPL 2026 points table to the seventh spot.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened between Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj after the MI vs GT match?

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj engaged in playful banter on the field. Siraj teased Bumrah with a dialogue from 'Dhurandhar 2', and Bumrah humorously suggested Siraj get a haircut.

What was the result of the Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans match?

Mumbai Indians won the match against Gujarat Titans by 99 runs. GT was bowled out for 100 runs while chasing a target of 200.

How did Jasprit Bumrah perform in the match?

Jasprit Bumrah took a wicket on the very first delivery he bowled, which was his first of IPL 2026. He bowled a total of three overs, conceding 15 runs.

How did Mohammed Siraj perform in the match?

Mohammed Siraj bowled four overs and conceded only 25 runs. He also managed to take the wicket of Hardik Pandya.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Apr 2026 04:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mohammed Siraj Jasprit Bumrah MI GT IPL Dhurandhar 2
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