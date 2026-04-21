‘Jassi Ghar Ki Yaad Nahi Aayi?’: Siraj Teases Bumrah With Viral ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Dialogue

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bumrah and Siraj share playful banter after MI's win.

Siraj teases Bumrah with a movie dialogue; Bumrah retorts.

Both bowlers performed well in the GT vs MI match.

Jasprit Bumrah Mohammed Siraj Viral Moment: Indian fast-bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, both, were in action on Monday night as Mumbai Indians (MI) took on Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. After the match had ended, resulting in a win for the former team, the two players were seen engaging in playful banter on the field. A short clip shared by MI on social media shows Siraj teasing Bumrah using a dialogue from the Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar 2, which went viral for for its dramatic impact at the film’s interval point. Check it out:

DSP believes only in Jassi bhai! 🫂💙 pic.twitter.com/A0rOa56V3l April 21, 2026

"Jassi ghar ki yaad nahi aayi?" says Siraj. Bumrah fires back instantly, asking him to have a haircut, "Isko bolo baal kataye", after which both share a laugh.

Bumrah, Siraj's Performance In GT vs MI Clash

As far as the on-field action is concerned, Shubman Gill, captain of the Gujarat Titans won the toss and asked Mumbai Indians to bat first, who faltered at the start of the innings.

Siraj bowled four overs, conceding just 25 runs, and also securing the wicket of Hardik Pandya, MI's skipper.

However, Tilak Varma greatly troubled the GT bowling unit, smashing a 45-ball century, and taking his team's score to 199 runs at the end of 20 overs.

In the following innings, Jasprit Bumrah struck on the very first delivery, dismissing Sai Sudharsan, which became his first breakthrough of IPL 2026. He would go on to bowl just two more overs, conceding 15 runs overall.

Who Won The Match?

With a 200-run target to chase, and wickets falling early in the Powerplay, GT found themselves in significant trouble.

MI's bowlers were clinical on the night, choking the run-rate, and securing regular wickets. Gujarat tried to break free, but triggered a batting collapse, as the entire team was bowled-out on 100 runs.

Mumbai won the match by 99 runs, jumping from the bottom of the IPL 2026 points table to the seventh spot.