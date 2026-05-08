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HomeSportsIPLMitchell Marsh Smashes Record Century Against RCB, Surpasses Rishabh Pant

Mitchell Marsh Smashes Record Century Against RCB, Surpasses Rishabh Pant

IPL 2026 LSG VS RCB: Mitchell Marsh smashed a 49-ball century against RCB, breaking Rishabh Pant’s LSG record and guiding Lucknow to a thrilling win in IPL 2026

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 08 May 2026 01:02 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mitchell Marsh smashed a record-breaking century for LSG.
  • Marsh's 111 runs from 56 balls powered LSG's total.
  • Rain interruptions failed to slow Marsh's aggressive innings.
  • LSG secured a victory over RCB by 10 runs.

IPL 2026 LSG VS RCB: Mitchell Marsh delivered a breathtaking performance for Lucknow Super Giants in their crucial clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, hammering a stunning century that rewrote the franchise record books. The explosive right hander played a match-defining knock of 111 runs from just 56 deliveries, powering Lucknow to a commanding total of 209 runs in the rain shortened encounter.

The match carried massive importance for Lucknow, and Marsh rose to the occasion. After skipper Rishabh Pant lost the toss and LSG were asked to bat first, Marsh immediately took charge of the innings. While his opening partner struggled to get going, Marsh attacked the RCB bowlers from the beginning and raced to a half-century in just 20 balls.

Rain interruptions repeatedly halted play in Lucknow, eventually reducing the contest to 19 overs per side. But the breaks had little effect on Marsh’s rhythm, as he continued his aggressive strokeplay once the game resumed.

READ MORE | Gill, Surya's Face Heat As BCCI Seeks Single Leader For ODI, T20Is; This Player Tipped For Both

Marsh Breaks Rishabh Pant’s Franchise Record

Marsh reached his century in sensational fashion during the 14th over, smashing a boundary off Romario Shepherd to complete the milestone in just 49 deliveries. With that effort, he became the fastest batter to score a century for Lucknow Super Giants in IPL history.

The previous record belonged to captain Rishabh Pant, who had earlier reached a hundred in 54 balls. Marsh’s innings came at a staggering strike rate of 200 and included nine fours along with nine sixes. By the time he reached the landmark, he had already cleared the ropes eight times before adding another maximum later in the innings.

This was also Marsh’s second IPL century, underlining his reputation as one of the most destructive middle-order batters in T20 cricket.

READ MORE | BCCI Likely To Expand IPL To 94 Matches From 2028: Teams Will Play 18 Games

Rain Stops Play, Not Marsh’s Momentum

Weather interruptions dominated the evening in Lucknow. Rain first arrived shortly after the start of the second over, forcing players off the field multiple times during the innings. However, every time the match resumed, Marsh continued his assault without slowing down.

His rapid fifty also placed him among the fastest half century makers for Lucknow Super Giants. Along with that, Marsh joined KL Rahul as the joint highest century scorer for the franchise, with both batters now owning two IPL hundreds for LSG.

Despite a spirited chase from Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Lucknow eventually emerged victorious. Under the Duckworth-Lewis method, RCB were handed a revised target of 213 runs in 19 overs. Bengaluru fought hard with contributions from several batters but ultimately finished on 203, falling short as Lucknow secured an important win.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was Mitchell Marsh's record-breaking performance?

Mitchell Marsh scored a stunning century off 56 balls, making it the fastest century for Lucknow Super Giants in IPL history.

Who held the previous LSG century record before Mitchell Marsh?

The previous record for the fastest century for LSG was held by captain Rishabh Pant, who achieved the milestone in 54 balls.

How did rain affect the LSG vs RCB match?

Rain interruptions reduced the match to 19 overs per side, but it did not disrupt Mitchell Marsh's aggressive batting momentum.

What was the final outcome of the LSG vs RCB match?

Lucknow Super Giants secured a victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 10 runs under the Duckworth-Lewis method.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 08 May 2026 01:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mitchell Marsh Rishabh Pant Record LSG Vs RCB IPL 2026
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