Mitchell Marsh Smashes Record Century Against RCB, Surpasses Rishabh Pant

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mitchell Marsh smashed a record-breaking century for LSG.

Marsh's 111 runs from 56 balls powered LSG's total.

Rain interruptions failed to slow Marsh's aggressive innings.

LSG secured a victory over RCB by 10 runs.

IPL 2026 LSG VS RCB: Mitchell Marsh delivered a breathtaking performance for Lucknow Super Giants in their crucial clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, hammering a stunning century that rewrote the franchise record books. The explosive right hander played a match-defining knock of 111 runs from just 56 deliveries, powering Lucknow to a commanding total of 209 runs in the rain shortened encounter.

The match carried massive importance for Lucknow, and Marsh rose to the occasion. After skipper Rishabh Pant lost the toss and LSG were asked to bat first, Marsh immediately took charge of the innings. While his opening partner struggled to get going, Marsh attacked the RCB bowlers from the beginning and raced to a half-century in just 20 balls.

Rain interruptions repeatedly halted play in Lucknow, eventually reducing the contest to 19 overs per side. But the breaks had little effect on Marsh’s rhythm, as he continued his aggressive strokeplay once the game resumed.

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Marsh Breaks Rishabh Pant’s Franchise Record

Marsh reached his century in sensational fashion during the 14th over, smashing a boundary off Romario Shepherd to complete the milestone in just 49 deliveries. With that effort, he became the fastest batter to score a century for Lucknow Super Giants in IPL history.

The previous record belonged to captain Rishabh Pant, who had earlier reached a hundred in 54 balls. Marsh’s innings came at a staggering strike rate of 200 and included nine fours along with nine sixes. By the time he reached the landmark, he had already cleared the ropes eight times before adding another maximum later in the innings.

This was also Marsh’s second IPL century, underlining his reputation as one of the most destructive middle-order batters in T20 cricket.

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Rain Stops Play, Not Marsh’s Momentum

Weather interruptions dominated the evening in Lucknow. Rain first arrived shortly after the start of the second over, forcing players off the field multiple times during the innings. However, every time the match resumed, Marsh continued his assault without slowing down.

His rapid fifty also placed him among the fastest half century makers for Lucknow Super Giants. Along with that, Marsh joined KL Rahul as the joint highest century scorer for the franchise, with both batters now owning two IPL hundreds for LSG.

Despite a spirited chase from Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Lucknow eventually emerged victorious. Under the Duckworth-Lewis method, RCB were handed a revised target of 213 runs in 19 overs. Bengaluru fought hard with contributions from several batters but ultimately finished on 203, falling short as Lucknow secured an important win.