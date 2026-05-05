Miraculous Journey Of MI's Raghu Sharma; Once Overweight To Now IPL Star

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Raghu Sharma secured his first IPL wicket, previously weighing 102 kg.

He revealed his journey overcoming obesity and familial doubts.

Raghu credits faith and consistent practice for his success.

His IPL debut was against CSK, first wicket against LSG.

Mumbai Indians bowler Raghu Sharma took his first IPL wicket against the Lucknow Super Giants on Monday, revealing that he once weighed 102 kg.

Right after claiming his first wicket, Raghu pulled out a small slip from his pocket. It carried a devotional message, ‘Radhe-Radhe, Jai Shri Ram’, along with a note thanking Mumbai Indians for giving him the opportunity. It was a simple gesture, but one that reflected his faith and gratitude.

Raghu’s Turning Point Journey

Raghu’s path to the IPL was far from straightforward. Bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 30 lakh last season and retained this year, he had to overcome both physical and personal challenges to reach this stage.

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Recalling his early days, he shared, "Let me tell you about 2011. Everyone in our family was a doctor or an engineer. So I was an engineer, an electrical engineer. But given my background, I wasn't fit. I weighed around 102 kilograms." He said that he took a pledge after seeing MS Dhoni sir. He worked hard.

He further said, "My father also told me that you cannot do it because of your obesity. You will have to run a lot, you will have to work hard. Cricket is not for you. I started at the age of 21. So all the age groups of cricket were over for me. But even then I was determined and focused on my goal."

Faith And Hard Work Kept Him Going

Raghu also spoke about the role of faith in his journey. He believes that trusting a higher power, along with putting in the effort, can help overcome even the toughest barriers. He explained, "I used to practice leg spin for six days. I still bowl 10 overs a day. If you're a bowler, you have to keep bowling. Then your wrist will start working automatically."

Born on March 11, 1993, in Jalandhar, Punjab, Raghu made his IPL debut earlier this season against Chennai Super Kings, where he went wicketless. But against Lucknow, he finally broke through, dismissing Akshat Raghuvanshi to mark a milestone in his career.