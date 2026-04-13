IPL 2026: RCB Hand Mumbai Indians Their Third Successive Defeat

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Salt and Kohli's strong partnership set a massive 240/4 total.

Patidar's quick fifty and David's late surge boosted RCB's score.

Rutherford's 71* was insufficient as MI fell short chasing.

MI vs RCB, IPL 2026: The high-scoring masterclass at Wankhede Stadium underscored RCB's status as defending champions. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) by 18 runs. Led by a blistering opening stand and a captain’s knock from Rajat Patidar, RCB posted a formidable 240/4, a total that proved just beyond the reach of a resilient but struggling Mumbai side.

The victory marks a significant momentum shift for Bengaluru while leaving Mumbai to search for answers after their third consecutive loss in the 2026 season.

The Opening Salvo and Patidar’s Power

The foundation of Bengaluru’s massive total was laid by Phil Salt and Virat Kohli, who dismantled the Mumbai bowling attack with a 120-run partnership in just 10.5 overs. Salt was the primary aggressor, smashing 78 off 36 balls, while Kohli provided the anchor with a composed 50 off 38.

However, it was captain Rajat Patidar who truly took the game away from the hosts. Patidar’s explosive 53 off only 20 balls ensured the run rate never dipped. A late flourish from Tim David, who remained unbeaten on 34 off 16, propelled RCB to their highest-ever total at this venue, surpassing their previous best from 2015.

Mumbai’s Valiant but Fragile Chase

Chasing a mammoth 241 for victory, Mumbai Indians faced an early setback when Rohit Sharma was forced to retire hurt after a brisk 19. While Suryakumar Yadav (33) and Hardik Pandya (40) showed glimpses of their trademark power, they were unable to convert their starts into the match-winning innings required.

The middle overs belonged to Krunal Pandya, who produced a clinical spell of 1/26 on a surface that offered little to the bowlers. His dismissal of Suryakumar Yadav effectively broke the back of the chase. Despite a lonely, defiant 71 not out from Sherfane Rutherford, the required run rate climbed into the double digits, eventually leaving Mumbai 18 runs short at 222/5.

Scorecard Summary

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 240/4 (20 Overs)

Phil Salt: 78 (36)

Rajat Patidar: 53 (20)

Virat Kohli: 50 (38)

Bowling: Mitchell Santner 1/43 (4), Hardik Pandya 1/39 (4)

Mumbai Indians: 222/5 (20 Overs)

Sherfane Rutherford: 71* (31)

Hardik Pandya: 40 (22)

Suryakumar Yadav: 33 (22)

Bowling: Krunal Pandya 1/26 (4), Suyash Sharma 2/47 (4)

Result: RCB won by 18 runs.