IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians To Wear Black Armbands vs RCB In Tribute To Asha Bhosle

Mumbai: Five-time champions Mumbai Indians will wear black armbands during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede Stadium as a mark of respect for legendary Indian singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away on Sunday.

Bhosle, a towering figure in India’s music industry who delivered tons of memorable Hindi songs in her eight-decade long career, passed away at the age of 92 at the Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai.

"Mumbai Indians players will be wearing black armbands in their IPL match tonight against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede Stadium to mourn the passing away of legendary singer Asha Bhosle," said a source aware of the development to IANS.

Ashish Shelar, the Culture Minister of Maharashtra and former BCCI Treasurer, made the announcement of Asha’s demise outside the hospital, adding that her last rites will be held at Shivaji Park at 4pm on Monday.

Bhosle was the younger sister ⁠of another iconic singer, Lata Mangeshkar. Over the course of her storied career, she was nominated for two ⁠Grammy awards and was awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke award - India's top arts award ⁠and also India's second-highest civilian honour, the Padma Vibhushan.

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who shared a great bond with Asha Bhosle, wrote an emotional message on social media, saying that he will always remember her through her soul-filled songs.

"A deeply sad day for India, and for music lovers across the world. For us, Asha Tai was family. Today, words feel too small for the loss we feel. One moment the heart falls silent, and the next, it drifts through the countless melodies she gifted all of us.

"It feels as though time itself has paused. Yet through her eternal songs, she will remain timeless forever. Thank you, Tai, for filling our lives with warmth, grace, and unforgettable music. We will miss you beyond words, Asha Tai," wrote Tendulkar on ‘X’.

Virat Kohli, who will be turning out for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the clash against MI, wrote on Instagram stories, "Rest in peace, Asha Bhosle Ji. Your voice touched millions and will live on forever in our hearts. Om Shanti."

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