IPL 2026, MI vs PBKS Toss Result And Confirmed Playing 11

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Punjab Kings elected to bowl first against Mumbai Indians.

Rohit Sharma ruled out for Mumbai Indians; de Kock returns.

Wankhede Stadium offers a high-scoring venue, favouring chasing.

PBKS aims for sixth consecutive win with unchanged squad.

IPL 2026, MI vs PBKS Toss Result, Confirmed Playing 11- The coin has landed in favour of Shreyas Iyer at the Wankhede Stadium, and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) have elected to bowl first in this high-voltage IPL 2026 encounter. Following the trend at this "chase-friendly" venue, the unbeaten Kings will look to exploit any early zip for the Pacers before chasing under the lights when dew is expected to settle.

The massive news from the team sheets is that Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of today's clash due to his hamstring strain. In his absence, Quinton de Kock returns to the top of the order to partner Ryan Rickelton. Meanwhile, the Punjab Kings continue with their winning momentum, naming a balanced side as they aim for their sixth consecutive victory.

MI vs PBKS: Confirmed Playing 11

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh(w), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer(c), Cooper Connolly, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Tilak Varma , Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Mayank Rawat, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah

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Toss Reaction: Shreyas Iyer Opts to Field

Speaking at the toss, Shreyas Iyer explained that his decision to bowl first was driven by the team's successful combination and a desire to avoid complacency. He noted the pitch looked slightly dry but expressed confidence in his unchanged side.

Hardik Pandya admitted he also preferred to bowl first but emphasized the need for a victory after conceding heavy runs in their previous outing. He confirmed that Rohit Sharma will miss a couple of games to recover, while Mitchell Santner also sits out tonight.

MI vs PBKS Pitch Report: A High-Scoring Haven

Presenting the pitch report from the Wankhede Stadium, Danny Morrison and Michael Clarke highlighted the magnificent conditions in Mumbai. With a clear sky and short boundaries—measuring 61 metres and 67 metres on the squares and 75 metres straight- the ground remains a nightmare for bowlers.

Clarke noted that the extra grass coverage will provide pace and bounce for the quicks with the brand-new ball, but it ultimately creates a perfect surface for batting as the game progresses. Although this specific strip hasn't been used yet in IPL 2026, its history during the T20 World Cup suggests a high-scoring encounter. Both experts agreed that chasing is the optimal strategy given the true nature of the wicket.

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