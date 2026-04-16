Rohit Sharma Ruled Out For Multiple IPL Games, Hardik Pandya Confirms

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rohit Sharma ruled out several games due to injury.

Captain Hardik Pandya confirmed Sharma's absence, impacting team stability.

Mitchell Santner also unavailable due to illness, forcing squad changes.

Sharma's absence challenges Mumbai's playoff hopes and batting order.

Rohit Sharma Ruled Out of Multiple Games: The Mumbai Indians have suffered a significant blow to their championship aspirations with the news that veteran opener Rohit Sharma is facing a period on the sidelines. Captain Hardik Pandya confirmed the development during the toss at the Wankhede Stadium.

The senior batter sustained an injury during the previous fixture, leading to his total absence from the squad for tonight's match against Punjab Kings. This update has immediately raised concerns regarding the stability of the Mumbai top order during this crucial mid-season period.

Approach To Recovery

Addressing the injury status of his predecessor, Pandya noted that the recovery process will likely span several days. The team management appears unwilling to risk the long-term fitness of their star player by rushing him back.

"Rohit is out from the last game, it's gonna take a couple of games to see exactly where he is", Pandya stated during the live broadcast at the toss. He explained that the opener will require a couple of games to see exactly where his physical condition stands.

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Secondary Setbacks For MI

The captain also revealed that the squad is dealing with further availability issues beyond the primary concern of their former skipper. These complications have forced the management to look deep into their bench strength for today's encounter.

"Mitchell is unwell as well," Pandya added during his official update from the middle. Consequently, the New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell Santner has also been ruled out of the current matchday selection.

Implications for the playoff race

Losing a player of Sharma’s experience for multiple fixtures could prove detrimental to Mumbai's momentum. The franchise currently finds itself in a precarious position on the points table and needs consistent victories to remain competitive.

In his absence, the responsibility will shift to the younger core of the batting unit to provide the necessary scoring rate. The next few matches will determine whether the five-time champions can survive without their most successful leader on the field.

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