PBKS Maintain Unbeaten Streak With Dominant Seven-Wicket Win Over MI

IPL 2026 MI vs PBKS Highlights: The Punjab Kings (PBKS) extended their remarkable winning run in IPL 2026, securing a comprehensive seven-wicket victory against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium. Despite a spectacular century from Quinton de Kock, the home side could not contain a clinical Punjab batting unit that chased down a target of 196 with 21 balls to spare.

The victory keeps Shreyas Iyer’s men at the top of the standings with an unblemished record. For Mumbai, the defeat further complicates their playoff ambitions, leaving them struggling in the lower half of the table as they navigate the absence of senior leader Rohit Sharma.

Quinton de Kock’s Heroic Century in Vain

Returning to the side as a replacement for the injured Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock produced an innings of pure quality. The South African veteran carried the Mumbai innings on his shoulders, smashing an unbeaten 112 off 60 balls. His knock, featuring eight boundaries and seven towering sixes, rescued the hosts from a precarious 15 for 2.

He found an able partner in Naman Dhir, who justified his promotion to the top order with a gritty 50 off 31 balls. The duo stitched together a vital 132-run partnership to guide Mumbai to a competitive total of 195 for 6. However, a late collapse triggered by Arshdeep Singh’s clinical death bowling (3/22) prevented the home side from reaching the elusive 200-run mark.

Prabhsimran and Iyer Masterclass in the Chase

The Punjab chase began with explosive intent as they hammered 21 runs off the opening over. While young spinner Allah Ghazanfar (2/31) briefly threatened a comeback with two quick wickets in the powerplay, the momentum shifted decisively during the middle overs. Prabhsimran Singh continued his sensational form, registering his third consecutive half-century with a blistering 80 off 39 balls.

Captain Shreyas Iyer provided the perfect anchor at the other end, scoring a composed 66 off 35 balls. Their 100-run stand effectively shut Mumbai out of the contest, as the visitors plundered 85 runs between overs 7 and 13. The chase was completed with clinical efficiency, highlighting the vast gap in form between the two sides.

Bowling Struggles Continue for Mumbai

The defeat exposed the ongoing depth issues in Mumbai's bowling department. Aside from a disciplined spell by Ghazanfar, the attack lacked the penetration required to defend a high total on a batting-friendly Wankhede surface. Jasprit Bumrah and Deepak Chahar struggled to contain the flow of runs as Punjab's batters targeted the short boundaries with ease.

With several senior players sidelined, the five-time champions face a steep climb to revive their campaign. Punjab, meanwhile, heads into their next fixture with supreme confidence, looking like the undisputed favourites of the 2026 season.