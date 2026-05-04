Rohit Sharma Wins Hearts: Rushes To Help Groundman Hit During MI vs LSG Practice

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rohit Sharma paused injury training to aid a struck groundsman.

He ensured the injured worker received immediate medical attention.

Sharma provided the groundsman with an ice pack and medicine.

The gesture highlighted Sharma's compassion beyond the game.

Rohit Sharma has once again demonstrated that true greatness lies not just in on-field performance but also in a sense of shared humanity during a testing period for the Mumbai Indians. While battling a persistent hamstring injury that has hampered his IPL 2026 campaign, the senior batsman prioritized the immediate well-being of a stadium worker over his own urgent training needs.

During an optional practice session held on Sunday, May 3, where most of his teammates were resting, Rohit was diligently working on regaining his fitness by returning to the field. While batting in the nets, a powerful shot from his bat accidentally struck a nearby groundsman, 27-year-old Siban Biswas, who was busy at work.

The ball struck Biswas directly on the knee, but rather than continuing his session, Rohit immediately ran to the worker to inquire about his injury and personally ensure he received medical attention.

Also Read: Will Rohit Sharma Play In MI vs LSG Today? Latest Update On MI Star's Injury

The Incident During Net Practice

During an optional practice session on Sunday, Rohit was working on his fitness to return to the field. While batting in the nets, a powerful shot from his bat accidentally struck Siban Biswas.

The twenty-seven-year-old groundsman was busy with his duties when the ball hit him directly on the knee. Rohit immediately stopped his practice and rushed to the boundary to check on the young worker.

Medical Care and Concern

The senior batsman refused to return to his training until he was certain the groundsman was receiving proper care. He personally ensured that medical aid reached the injured man without any delay.

Speaking to Mid-Day, Siban Biswas shared his experience of the encounter. "Rohit sir immediately came and asked about my injury. I urged him to continue, but after a while, he brought an ice pack and also sent medicine and spray."

A Memorable Moment for Biswas

Despite the physical pain of the injury, the groundsman expressed deep gratitude for the gesture shown by the India captain. The interaction left a lasting positive impression on the dedicated stadium staff.

Biswas added, "It was painful, but getting the chance to shake Rohit's hand is special." This act of kindness underscores that true greatness is often measured by conduct away from the competitive spotlight.