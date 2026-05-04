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HomeSportsIPLRohit Sharma Wins Hearts: Rushes To Help Groundman Hit During MI vs LSG Practice

Rohit Sharma Wins Hearts: Rushes To Help Groundman Hit During MI vs LSG Practice

Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma paused his injury recovery session to assist an injured groundsman at the Wankhede. Read the full story of Siban Biswas.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 04 May 2026 01:28 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rohit Sharma paused injury training to aid a struck groundsman.
  • He ensured the injured worker received immediate medical attention.
  • Sharma provided the groundsman with an ice pack and medicine.
  • The gesture highlighted Sharma's compassion beyond the game.

Rohit Sharma has once again demonstrated that true greatness lies not just in on-field performance but also in a sense of shared humanity during a testing period for the Mumbai Indians. While battling a persistent hamstring injury that has hampered his IPL 2026 campaign, the senior batsman prioritized the immediate well-being of a stadium worker over his own urgent training needs. 

During an optional practice session held on Sunday, May 3, where most of his teammates were resting, Rohit was diligently working on regaining his fitness by returning to the field. While batting in the nets, a powerful shot from his bat accidentally struck a nearby groundsman, 27-year-old Siban Biswas, who was busy at work. 

The ball struck Biswas directly on the knee, but rather than continuing his session, Rohit immediately ran to the worker to inquire about his injury and personally ensure he received medical attention.

Also Read: Will Rohit Sharma Play In MI vs LSG Today? Latest Update On MI Star's Injury

The Incident During Net Practice

During an optional practice session on Sunday, Rohit was working on his fitness to return to the field. While batting in the nets, a powerful shot from his bat accidentally struck Siban Biswas.

The twenty-seven-year-old groundsman was busy with his duties when the ball hit him directly on the knee. Rohit immediately stopped his practice and rushed to the boundary to check on the young worker.

Medical Care and Concern

The senior batsman refused to return to his training until he was certain the groundsman was receiving proper care. He personally ensured that medical aid reached the injured man without any delay.

Speaking to Mid-Day, Siban Biswas shared his experience of the encounter. "Rohit sir immediately came and asked about my injury. I urged him to continue, but after a while, he brought an ice pack and also sent medicine and spray."

A Memorable Moment for Biswas

Despite the physical pain of the injury, the groundsman expressed deep gratitude for the gesture shown by the India captain. The interaction left a lasting positive impression on the dedicated stadium staff.

Biswas added, "It was painful, but getting the chance to shake Rohit's hand is special." This act of kindness underscores that true greatness is often measured by conduct away from the competitive spotlight.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened during Rohit Sharma's net practice session?

During an optional practice session, Rohit Sharma's shot accidentally hit a stadium worker, Siban Biswas, on the knee. Rohit immediately stopped his practice to check on the worker.

How did Rohit Sharma react after hitting the stadium worker?

Rohit Sharma rushed to the worker, inquired about his injury, and personally ensured he received medical attention. He refused to continue training until the worker was being cared for.

What did the stadium worker, Siban Biswas, say about the incident?

Biswas expressed gratitude for Rohit's concern, stating that Rohit checked on him, provided an ice pack, and sent medicine and spray. He also found shaking Rohit's hand to be a special moment.

Was Rohit Sharma training despite being injured?

Yes, Rohit Sharma was diligently working on regaining his fitness and returning to the field during an optional practice session, despite dealing with a hamstring injury.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 May 2026 01:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
ROHIT SHARMA Mumbai Indians MI Vs LSG IPL 2026
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