IPL 2026: MI vs KKR - Rohit Sharma Joins Virat Kohli In This Elite Half-Century Record List

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IPL 2026: MI vs KKR - Rohit Sharma is back in a big way. In IPL 2026 season opener against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium, Rohit Sharma didn't just smash a half-century; he entered a rarefied atmosphere of IPL greatness. By reaching his 50th fifty-plus score in the league, Rohit has joined an elite quartet of legends, proving that even after nearly two decades, his hunger for runs remains as sharp as ever.

Fastest Fifty and a Historic Milestone

Rohit’s knock tonight was a clear statement of intent. Chasing a daunting target of 221, the former MI skipper silenced critics with a blistering 78 off just 38 balls. He brought up his half-century in just 23 balls, marking the fastest fifty of his IPL career.

This innings served as his 50th score of 50 or more in the IPL, making him only the fourth player in history to achieve this "half-century of half-centuries." With this performance, Rohit also reclaimed the record for the most runs against a single opponent in IPL history, taking his tally against KKR to a staggering 1,161 runs and surpassing Virat Kohli's previous record against Punjab Kings.

Most 50+ Scores in IPL History

Rohit has now firmly planted his flag alongside the most consistent run-scorers the league has ever seen. Here is how the top of the leaderboards looks following tonight's match:

Virat Kohli (RCB): 72 Fifty-Plus Scores

David Warner (DC/SRH): 66 Fifty-Plus Scores

Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS/DC): 53 Fifty-Plus Scores

Rohit Sharma (MI): 50 Fifty-Plus Scores

KL Rahul (LSG): 45 Fifty-Plus Scores

Redemption After a Rare Fielding Lapse

The innings carried extra weight because it followed a rare moment in the field. Earlier in the evening, Rohit had dropped a sitter off Angkrish Raghuvanshi in the 15th over a mistake that allowed the youngster to go on and score 51.

However, true to his character, Rohit wiped the slate clean with the bat. Alongside South African sensation Ryan Rickelton, he stitched together a 148-run opening stand, the highest ever for Mumbai Indians against KKR, putting MI firmly in the driver’s seat of a historic chase.