Watch: Rohit Sharma Drops A Sitter During MI vs KKR! Takes Away Chance Of A Wicket For Debutant

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IPL 2026: MI vs KKR - Rohit Sharma left the Wankhede crowd in disbelief during the high-voltage IPL 2026 clash between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The incident occurred in the 14.5 over, just as MI was starting to squeeze the KKR middle order. The catch was seemingly easy, but Rohit Sharma failed to proper

The Lapse

Young Afghan sensation AM Ghazanfar, who has been a revelation on his MI debut tonight, deceived Angkrish Raghuvanshi with a beautifully tossed-up delivery on middle and leg. Raghuvanshi, looking to shift gears, took the bait and lofted the ball high toward long-on.

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Rohit Sharma's dropped catch looked easy to people, but from this angle it wasn’t easy at all. The ball went quite high, and taking such a catch near the boundary rope isn’t that simple. Still, Rohit gave his full effort.🫡🙌 pic.twitter.com/oGLjqahF63 — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) March 29, 2026

Rohit Sharma, stationed perfectly in the deep, seemed to have the catch covered. He got into position, settled under the ball, and just as the crowd began to roar for the breakthrough, the unthinkable happened. The ball slipped through Rohit's grasp, bobbled out, and landed agonizingly inside the boundary ropes for a four.

Wankhede in Silence

The stadium, which had been chanting Rohit’s name just moments prior, fell into a stunned silence. It was a "lives-in-the-head-rent-free" kind of error that we rarely see from the former MI skipper. Ghazanfar, denied his second wicket of the night, could only look on in frustration as a potential wicket turned into a boundary.

The Impact:

Raghuvanshi, who was struggling for timing, found a second wind after the reprieve. For the young Ghazanfar, dropping a catch off a well-planned delivery is a tough pill to swallow in his first IPL outing.

As the match enters the death overs, MI fans will be hoping this "gift" doesn't come back to haunt them in what is already shaping up to be a record-breaking chase.