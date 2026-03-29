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HomeSportsIPLWatch: Rohit Sharma Drops A Sitter During MI vs KKR! Takes Away Chance Of A Wicket For Debutant

Watch: Rohit Sharma Drops A Sitter During MI vs KKR! Takes Away Chance Of A Wicket For Debutant

IPL 2026: MI vs KKR - Rohit Sharma drops a simple catch at long-on, handing KKR’s Raghuvanshi a lifeline. Watch the moment that stunned the Wankhede tonight.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 29 Mar 2026 10:42 PM (IST)
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IPL 2026: MI vs KKR - Rohit Sharma left the Wankhede crowd in disbelief during the high-voltage IPL 2026 clash between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The incident occurred in the 14.5 over, just as MI was starting to squeeze the KKR middle order. The catch was seemingly easy, but Rohit Sharma failed to proper

The Lapse

Young Afghan sensation AM Ghazanfar, who has been a revelation on his MI debut tonight, deceived Angkrish Raghuvanshi with a beautifully tossed-up delivery on middle and leg. Raghuvanshi, looking to shift gears, took the bait and lofted the ball high toward long-on.

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Rohit Sharma, stationed perfectly in the deep, seemed to have the catch covered. He got into position, settled under the ball, and just as the crowd began to roar for the breakthrough, the unthinkable happened. The ball slipped through Rohit's grasp, bobbled out, and landed agonizingly inside the boundary ropes for a four.

Wankhede in Silence

The stadium, which had been chanting Rohit’s name just moments prior, fell into a stunned silence. It was a "lives-in-the-head-rent-free" kind of error that we rarely see from the former MI skipper. Ghazanfar, denied his second wicket of the night, could only look on in frustration as a potential wicket turned into a boundary.

The Impact:

Raghuvanshi, who was struggling for timing, found a second wind after the reprieve. For the young Ghazanfar, dropping a catch off a well-planned delivery is a tough pill to swallow in his first IPL outing.

As the match enters the death overs, MI fans will be hoping this "gift" doesn't come back to haunt them in what is already shaping up to be a record-breaking chase.

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened with Rohit Sharma during the MI vs KKR match?

Rohit Sharma dropped an apparently easy catch near the boundary rope in the 14.5 over of the match.

Who bowled the delivery that Rohit Sharma dropped?

The delivery was bowled by young Afghan sensation AM Ghazanfar, on his MI debut.

Who was the batter when Rohit Sharma dropped the catch?

The batter was Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who was looking to shift gears and hit the ball high toward long-on.

What was the reaction of the Wankhede crowd to the dropped catch?

The crowd, which was chanting Rohit's name, fell into a stunned silence after the dropped catch.

What was the impact of the dropped catch on the game?

The dropped catch gave Angkrish Raghuvanshi a reprieve, potentially allowing him to find form, and denied Ghazanfar a wicket.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Mar 2026 10:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
ROHIT SHARMA Mumbai Indians MI Vs KKR Live IPL 2026 MI Vs KKR
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