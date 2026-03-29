IPL 2026: MI vs KKR- Mumbai Indians To Miss Two Key Players; Here's The Silver Line

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Mumbai Indians (MI) will face the key absence of two players as they prepare for their 300th T20 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) tonight at the Wankhede. The "Paltan" will have to make do without two of their major overseas weapons. Head coach Mahela Jayawardene has confirmed that both Will Jacks and Mitchell Santner are officially ruled out for today’s clash.

Why are they missing?

The absence of the duo isn't due to injury, but rather an extended break. According to a report by NDTV Sports, both players have requested some personal time off following a grueling international schedule.

Will Jacks: The England all-rounder returned home after a deep run in the T20 World Cup 2026 and has not yet linked up with the squad.

Mitchell Santner: Fresh from captaining New Zealand to a T20 World Cup final and competing in a series against South Africa, the left-arm spinner is still in New Zealand and hasn't joined the MI camp in India.

The Silver Lining

While there were initial jitters about Jasprit Bumrah’s availability after he missed a mandatory training session, the five-time champions received a massive boost today. The speed spearhead has been confirmed fit and is part of the squad for tonight's game after completing his conditioning at the BCCI Centre of Excellence.

Who will replace them?

With two overseas slots open, the Hardik Pandya-led side is expected to turn to:

Sherfane Rutherford: Likely to fill the explosive middle-order role left by Jacks.

Allah Ghazanfar: The young Afghan mystery spinner is tipped to make his IPL debut tonight, providing the spin cover in Santner's absence.

Match Essentials

Mumbai Indians Opted to Bowl After Toss

First Ball: 7:30 PM IST

The Record: MI leads head-to-head 24-11 against KKR.

The Pitch: A red-soil Wankhede track, expect a high-scoring "halwa" for the batters.