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HomeSportsIPLIPL 2026: MI vs KKR- Mumbai Indians To Miss Two Key Players; Here's The Silver Line

IPL 2026: MI vs KKR- Mumbai Indians To Miss Two Key Players; Here's The Silver Line

IPL 2026: MI vs KKR- Two stars out, one spearhead in! Mumbai Indians confirm Will Jacks and Mitchell Santner will miss the KKR clash, but Jasprit Bumrah is ready to lead the attack.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 29 Mar 2026 07:11 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Mumbai Indians (MI) will face the key absence of two players as they prepare for their 300th T20 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) tonight at the Wankhede. The "Paltan" will have to make do without two of their major overseas weapons. Head coach Mahela Jayawardene has confirmed that both Will Jacks and Mitchell Santner are officially ruled out for today’s clash.

Why are they missing?

The absence of the duo isn't due to injury, but rather an extended break. According to a report by NDTV Sports, both players have requested some personal time off following a grueling international schedule.

Will Jacks: The England all-rounder returned home after a deep run in the T20 World Cup 2026 and has not yet linked up with the squad.

Mitchell Santner: Fresh from captaining New Zealand to a T20 World Cup final and competing in a series against South Africa, the left-arm spinner is still in New Zealand and hasn't joined the MI camp in India.

The Silver Lining

While there were initial jitters about Jasprit Bumrah’s availability after he missed a mandatory training session, the five-time champions received a massive boost today. The speed spearhead has been confirmed fit and is part of the squad for tonight's game after completing his conditioning at the BCCI Centre of Excellence.

Who will replace them?

With two overseas slots open, the Hardik Pandya-led side is expected to turn to:

Sherfane Rutherford: Likely to fill the explosive middle-order role left by Jacks.

Allah Ghazanfar: The young Afghan mystery spinner is tipped to make his IPL debut tonight, providing the spin cover in Santner's absence.

Match Essentials

Mumbai Indians Opted to Bowl After Toss

First Ball: 7:30 PM IST

The Record: MI leads head-to-head 24-11 against KKR.

The Pitch: A red-soil Wankhede track, expect a high-scoring "halwa" for the batters.

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Will Jacks and Mitchell Santner not playing against KKR?

Will Jacks and Mitchell Santner are unavailable for the match due to personal time off after a demanding international schedule. They have not yet joined the MI squad.

Is Jasprit Bumrah available for the match against KKR?

Yes, Jasprit Bumrah has been confirmed fit and is part of the squad for tonight's game after completing his conditioning.

Who are likely replacements for the absent overseas players?

Sherfane Rutherford is expected to replace Will Jacks in the middle order, and Allah Ghazanfar is tipped to make his debut, filling in for Mitchell Santner.

What milestone is Mumbai Indians reaching in their match against KKR?

Mumbai Indians will be playing their 300th T20 match when they face the Kolkata Knight Riders.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Mar 2026 07:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jasprit Bumrah Mitchell Santner Mumbai Indians MI Vs KKR Live Will Jacks IPL 2026 MI Vs KKR
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