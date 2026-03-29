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HomeSportsIPLWatch: Hardik Pandya’s ₹12 Crore Ferrari Struggling To Cross Mumbai Speed Breakers

Watch: Hardik Pandya’s ₹12 Crore Ferrari Struggling To Cross Mumbai Speed Breakers

Hardik Pandya's Ferrari: Watch Hardik Pandya navigate his ₹12 crore Ferrari over a speed breaker before leading Mumbai Indians against KKR tonight.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 29 Mar 2026 05:08 PM (IST)
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Hardik Pandya's Ferrari: Before he attempts to break the Mumbai Indians’ 13-year opening-day jinx tonight at the Wankhede, skipper Hardik Pandya is already viral for navigating a much trickier obstacle: the streets of Mumbai. A new video has surfaced showing the MI captain struggling to maneuver his ultra-luxury ₹12 crore Ferrari over a standard city speed breaker, proving that even a world-class all-rounder has to play it safe sometimes.

The "Low Clearance" Struggle

In the footage circulating on social media, Pandya is seen using a careful, diagonal technique to prevent the undercarriage of the high-end sports car from scraping against the pavement.

Given the Ferrari’s notoriously low ground clearance, the Mumbai Indians captain had to adopt a "creative" approach, much to the delight of nearby police officials. The officers were seen sharing a light moment and broad smiles with the cricketer as he successfully cleared the hurdle.

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Can Pandya Clear the ‘Opening Jinx’ Tonight?

While Hardik navigated the speed breaker with ease, his next challenge is far more daunting. The Mumbai Indians (MI) are looking to end a five-year title drought, but first, they must face their oldest demon: the opening match.

The five-time champions have not won their first game of an IPL season since 2012. As they take on a depleted Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) tonight, the pressure is on Hardik to ensure the "Paltan" starts on a winning note.

A Powerhouse Squad Ready for a 6th Title

After finishing third last season, Mumbai enters IPL 2026 with a roster that looks like a "Who’s Who" of India’s T20 World Cup heroes:

Led by the trio of Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, and Tilak Varma. A rejuvenated Rohit Sharma, who is eyeing a massive season with the bat. Jasprit Bumrah, fresh from strength and conditioning at the CoE, is ready to lead the attack.

With KKR missing four of their frontline pacers due to injuries and NOC issues, Hardik’s men have their best chance in over a decade to secure two points on Day 1. Whether the Ferrari’s luck rubs off on the pitch remains to be seen.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in the viral video featuring Hardik Pandya?

Hardik Pandya was seen struggling to maneuver his ₹12 crore Ferrari over a Mumbai street speed breaker. He had to use a diagonal technique due to the car's low ground clearance.

How much did Hardik Pandya's Ferrari cost?

Hardik Pandya's Ferrari is reported to cost ₹12 crore.

What is the Mumbai Indians' opening day jinx?

The Mumbai Indians have not won their first game of an IPL season since 2012. This 13-year streak is referred to as their 'opening-day jinx'.

Who are some key players in the Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2026?

Key players include Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Mar 2026 05:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ferrari Mumbai Indians MI Vs KKR Live Hardik Pandya IPL 2026 MI Vs KKR
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