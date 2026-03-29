Watch: Hardik Pandya’s ₹12 Crore Ferrari Struggling To Cross Mumbai Speed Breakers

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Hardik Pandya's Ferrari: Before he attempts to break the Mumbai Indians’ 13-year opening-day jinx tonight at the Wankhede, skipper Hardik Pandya is already viral for navigating a much trickier obstacle: the streets of Mumbai. A new video has surfaced showing the MI captain struggling to maneuver his ultra-luxury ₹12 crore Ferrari over a standard city speed breaker, proving that even a world-class all-rounder has to play it safe sometimes.

The "Low Clearance" Struggle

In the footage circulating on social media, Pandya is seen using a careful, diagonal technique to prevent the undercarriage of the high-end sports car from scraping against the pavement.

Given the Ferrari’s notoriously low ground clearance, the Mumbai Indians captain had to adopt a "creative" approach, much to the delight of nearby police officials. The officers were seen sharing a light moment and broad smiles with the cricketer as he successfully cleared the hurdle.

Watch Video

🚨NICE GESTURE BY HARDIK PANDYA WITH POLICE OFFICER🚨



- Hardik struggled with huge speed breakers in his ₹12 crore Ferrari 😭



Had to cross them at an angle, got a bit frustrated, Still stopped ahead to greet police officers with a handshake 👏🔥 pic.twitter.com/0vhdYPvWAc — Sam (@Cricsam01) March 28, 2026

Can Pandya Clear the ‘Opening Jinx’ Tonight?

While Hardik navigated the speed breaker with ease, his next challenge is far more daunting. The Mumbai Indians (MI) are looking to end a five-year title drought, but first, they must face their oldest demon: the opening match.

The five-time champions have not won their first game of an IPL season since 2012. As they take on a depleted Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) tonight, the pressure is on Hardik to ensure the "Paltan" starts on a winning note.

A Powerhouse Squad Ready for a 6th Title

After finishing third last season, Mumbai enters IPL 2026 with a roster that looks like a "Who’s Who" of India’s T20 World Cup heroes:

Led by the trio of Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, and Tilak Varma. A rejuvenated Rohit Sharma, who is eyeing a massive season with the bat. Jasprit Bumrah, fresh from strength and conditioning at the CoE, is ready to lead the attack.

With KKR missing four of their frontline pacers due to injuries and NOC issues, Hardik’s men have their best chance in over a decade to secure two points on Day 1. Whether the Ferrari’s luck rubs off on the pitch remains to be seen.