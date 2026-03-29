From Virat Kohli To Chris Gayle: 10 IPL Records That May Never Be Broken

The 19th edition of Indian Premier League is set to begin, continuing a legacy that has grown stronger since its launch in 2008. Over the years, the league has witnessed countless iconic moments and record-breaking performances. Some of these records, however, have stood the test of time and still appear nearly impossible to surpass - even heading into IPL 2026.

Here’s a look at 10 such remarkable feats.

Chris Gayle’s 17 Sixes in an Innings

Chris Gayle produced one of the most destructive innings in IPL history, smashing 17 sixes in a single knock against Pune Warriors. This innings remains the benchmark for power-hitting in the league.

Fastest Century in IPL History

Chris Gayle also holds the record for the quickest IPL hundred, reaching the milestone in just 30 balls in 2013. Despite several close attempts over the years, no one has managed to break this record.

Highest Partnership

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers stitched together a massive 229-run stand for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2016 - still the highest partnership in IPL history.

Fastest Fifty

Yashasvi Jaiswal holds the record for the fastest half-century, reaching 50 in just 13 balls for Rajasthan Royals in 2023.

Most Runs in a Single Season

Virat Kohli’s extraordinary 973-run season in 2016 remains unmatched. It’s one of the toughest records to beat in IPL history.

Best Bowling Figures on Debut

Alzarri Joseph stunned everyone on debut by picking up 6 wickets for just 12 runs in 2019 - still the best bowling figures in the IPL.

Most Consecutive Wins

Kolkata Knight Riders hold the record for the longest winning streak, registering 10 consecutive victories across the 2014-15 seasons.

Most Catches in a Season

De Villiers also holds the record for most catches (19) in a single IPL season (non-wicketkeeper), showcasing his brilliance in the field.

Most Hat-Tricks

Amit Mishra leads the chart with three IPL hat-tricks, a rare and difficult achievement for any bowler.

Most Runs in a Single Over

Both Ravindra Jadeja and Chris Gayle share the record for most runs in an over (37), achieved in 2021 and 2011 respectively.