Sanju Samson scored an unbeaten eighty-seven runs against Delhi Capitals. He prioritized the team's victory over achieving a personal century.
Sanju Samson Sacrifices His Third Century For CSK's Success In Delhi: 'Bit Too Selfish'
Sanju Samson explains his selfless decision to sacrifice an IPL century for Chennai Super Kings during a crucial win against Delhi Capitals.
- Sanju Samson's unbeaten 87 secured a crucial IPL win.
- He prioritized team victory over personal century milestone.
- Samson's selfless approach boosted team morale and playoff chances.
Sanju Samson displayed exceptional character during the Indian Premier League fixture on Tuesday evening. Facing Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, the veteran batsman scored a vital unbeaten eighty-seven. Rather than pursuing a personal century, he prioritised the collective goals of Chennai Super Kings. His leadership ensured a comfortable victory and bolstered the squad’s chances of reaching the tournament playoffs.
The victory marks a significant turnaround for the five-time champions following a difficult start to the current campaign. Samson has been central to this revival, providing stability and aggression in middle overs. His recent form suggests a deep understanding of match situations, consistently guiding his side towards competitive totals or successful chases while mentoring younger players within the highly pressured environment of professional cricket.
Principles Over Milestones For Sanju
Samson remained just twenty-one runs short of three figures as the contest neared its conclusion. Despite the proximity of the landmark, he allowed Kartik Sharma to finish the game with aggressive strokeplay. This decision reflected the philosophy of head coach Gautam Gambhir, who has long advocated for individual sacrifices. Such actions strengthen the internal trust and morale of the entire Chennai Super Kings dressing room.
“Yeah, it was, but I felt I had to be a bit too selfish for that,” Samson told PTI. He explained that asking his partner for a single would have been inappropriate given the flow of the match. His focus remained entirely on the two points required to move up the league table during this critical week.
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Satisfaction in Victory
The captain expressed immense pride in finishing the match unbeaten rather than securing a personal record. He noted that winning the contest provided far more professional satisfaction than any statistical achievement could offer. By avoiding personal glory, he set a standard for every player in the squad. This selfless mentality is now a defining characteristic of the rejuvenated Chennai team as they advance.
“I really enjoyed it, coming not out and finishing the game gives you better satisfaction,” he told PTI after the match. The focus now turns to their upcoming encounter against Lucknow Super Giants on May 10. Fans expect the side to maintain this disciplined approach. Success in the next fixture would almost certainly guarantee a place in the knockout stages of this competitive season.
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Before You Go
Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat
Frequently Asked Questions
What was Sanju Samson's score in the match against Delhi Capitals?
Why did Sanju Samson choose not to pursue his personal century?
Samson felt it would be selfish to ask for a single given the match situation. His main focus was securing the two points for his team to improve their playoff chances.
What professional satisfaction did Sanju Samson get from the match?
He expressed immense pride in finishing the match unbeaten, stating that winning the contest provided more professional satisfaction than any individual record.
What does Sanju Samson's selfless mentality signify for the team?
His selfless mentality is now a defining characteristic of the Chennai Super Kings. This approach strengthens internal trust and morale within the team.