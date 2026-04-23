Sanju Samson Chasing Virat Kohli, Equals KL Rahul With Fifth IPL Century

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sanju Samson hit a fifth IPL century off 54 balls.

Samson's 207/6 total leads CSK against MI at Wankhede.

He now equals KL Rahul with five IPL centuries.

Samson trails only Virat Kohli's eight IPL centuries.

IPL 2026, MI vs CSK Live: The Wankhede Stadium witnessed a batting masterclass tonight as Sanju Samson hammered a sensational fifth IPL century. Playing for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the flamboyant batter reached the milestone in just 54 balls, propelling his side to a formidable total of 207/6 against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in this high-stakes Match 33.

With this breathtaking knock, Samson has officially equalled KL Rahul in the list of most centuries in tournament history. Both players now sit with five hundreds each, trailing only the legendary Virat Kohli, who leads the all-time rankings with eight centuries to his name.

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Dominance Under the Wankhede Lights

Samson's innings was a clinical blend of sheer power and surgical precision. He struck 10 boundaries and six towering sixes, maintaining a strike rate of 187.04. Despite Mumbai's bowlers picking up wickets at the other end, Samson remained a constant threat, ensuring Chennai capitalised on the fast outfield and short boundaries.

Historically, the Wankhede has been a happy hunting ground for top-order batters. However, against a bowling attack led by Jasprit Bumrah, Samson's ability to clear the ropes with ease stood out. His hundred arrived in the final over, much to the delight of the travelling Chennai fans.

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Chasing the Records of Kohli and Rahul

The race for the most centuries in the IPL is becoming a legendary contest. While Virat Kohli remains the undisputed leader, Samson’s second century of the IPL 2026 season suggests he is closing the gap rapidly. His form this year has been a cornerstone of Chennai’s batting strategy.

KL Rahul, who currently captains the Delhi Capitals, also shares the second spot with Samson. This rivalry for statistical dominance adds a compelling layer to the season as the race for the IPL 2026 playoffs enters its most critical and high-pressure phase.

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