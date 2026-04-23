IPL 2026, MI vs CSK Live Score: Mumbai Indians Opts To Chase At Wankhede

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HomeSportsIPLOver 11: 11 runs. Bowler: Ashwani Kumar. Chennai Super Kings: 122/4 (rr 11.09)

Over 11: 11 runs. Bowler: Ashwani Kumar. Chennai Super Kings: 122/4 (rr 11.09)

MI vs CSK Live: Follow MI vs CSK live score updates. Get the latest toss result, playing 11 and MS Dhoni injury update for the IPL 2026 El Clasico at Wankhede Stadium.

By : ABP Live Sports  | Updated at : 23 Apr 2026 08:36 PM (IST)

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Key Events
IPL 2026 MI vs CSK Live Score Updates Mumbai Indians Vs Chennai Super Kings Live From Wankhede Stadium Mumbai Live Updates Over 12: 6 runs. Bowler: Mitch Santner. Chennai Super Kings: 128/4 (rr 10.67)
MI vs CSK Live
Source : PTI

Background

MI vs CSK Live: The most anticipated fixture of the season has arrived as the Mumbai Indians (MI) host the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium. With both five-time champions currently languishing at seventh and eighth in the IPL 2026 points table, this Match 33 is effectively a mid-season knockout for playoff survival.

Mumbai enters the contest with significant momentum following a dominant 99-run victory over Gujarat Titans. Chennai, however, is grappling with a severe injury crisis. The absence of Ayush Mhatre and Khaleel Ahmed has left the Yellow Army vulnerable, making this high-pressure derby a test of their squad depth and tactical resilience.

MS Dhoni Injury Update: The Wankhede Miracle?

The primary search interest today surrounds the MS Dhoni injury update. After missing the first six games of IPL 2026 with a calf strain, "Thala" was spotted participating in full wicketkeeping drills and batting sessions at the Wankhede nets. These visuals have sparked intense speculation about his immediate return to the CSK playing 11.

While bowling coach Eric Simmons has remained cautious, the sight of Dhoni facing fast bowlers suggests he is nearing match fitness. Whether he takes the gloves from Sanju Samson or features as an Impact Player, his presence would provide a massive psychological boost to a struggling Chennai side.

MI vs CSK Toss and Pitch Report

The MI vs CSK toss at 7:00 PM IST will be a defining moment. Pitch 7 at the Wankhede is described as a "road" for batters, with short boundaries measuring just 57m to 64m. Evening dew is a guaranteed factor, making the choice to bowl first nearly universal for captains at this venue.

Historically, Mumbai has won seven of the eleven encounters against Chennai at this ground. With Jasprit Bumrah returning to his wicket-taking best and Tilak Varma fresh off a century, the home side holds a statistical edge. However, Chennai’s Anshul Kamboj, the current Purple Cap holder, remains a major threat with the new ball.

MI vs CSK Playing XI:

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Tilak Varma, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Jasprit Bumrah, Krish Bhagat, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary

20:36 PM (IST)  •  23 Apr 2026

Over 12: 6 runs. Bowler: Mitch Santner. Chennai Super Kings: 128/4 (rr 10.67)

11.6: Mitch Santner to Kartik Sharma. No run

11.5: Mitch Santner to Sanju Samson. 1 run

11.4: Mitch Santner to Kartik Sharma. 1 run

11.4: Wide. Mitch Santner to Kartik Sharma. 1 wides

11.3: Mitch Santner to Sanju Samson. 1 run

11.2: Mitch Santner to Kartik Sharma. 1 run

11.1: Mitch Santner to Sanju Samson. 1 run

20:32 PM (IST)  •  23 Apr 2026

Over 11: 11 runs. Bowler: Ashwani Kumar. Chennai Super Kings: 122/4 (rr 11.09)

10.6: OUT! Ashwani Kumar to Dewald Brevis. No run

10.5: FOUR! Ashwani Kumar to Dewald Brevis. 4 runs

10.4: Ashwani Kumar to Sanju Samson. 1 run

10.3: FOUR! Ashwani Kumar to Sanju Samson. 4 runs

10.2: Ashwani Kumar to Dewald Brevis. 1 run

10.1: Ashwani Kumar to Sanju Samson. Off cutter short, middle stump on the back foot cut mis-timed to point for 1 run, misfielded by Mitch Santner

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