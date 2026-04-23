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HomeSportsIPLWATCH: Ravi Shastri's Hilarious Memory Lapse; Forgets Ruturaj Gaikwad's Name At Toss

WATCH: Ravi Shastri's Hilarious Memory Lapse; Forgets Ruturaj Gaikwad's Name At Toss

IPL 2026, MI vs CSK Live: Ravi Shastri suffered a funny memory lapse at the MI vs CSK toss. Watch the viral video of the commentator forgetting Ruturaj Gaikwad’s name at Wankhede.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 23 Apr 2026 08:49 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ravi Shastri forgot CSK captain's name during toss.
  • Commentator's brief memory lapse caused awkward silence.
  • Social media reacted to Shastri's fumble, citing heat.
  • Hardik Pandya won toss, chose to bowl first.

IPL 2026, MI vs CSK Live: The high-tension atmosphere of the IPL 2026 "El Clasico" provided an unexpected moment of levity today. Veteran commentator Ravi Shastri suffered a brief memory lapse while introducing the captains during the MI vs CSK toss at the Wankhede Stadium.

As the cameras panned to the centre, Shastri began his usual energetic introduction. However, after announcing Mumbai captain Hardik Pandya, the former India coach paused noticeably. He appeared to struggle for several seconds to recall the name of Chennai skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad.

WATCH VIDEO

The Awkward Pause at Centre Stage

The silence lasted just long enough to create a palpable sense of awkwardness among the players and officials. Gaikwad, standing just inches away, maintained a polite smile as Shastri eventually recovered his composure. The veteran broadcaster eventually completed the introduction with his trademark booming voice.

Social media users were quick to spot the blunder, with the clip of the "Shastri pause" gaining thousands of views within minutes. While many fans defended the 63-year-old citing the heat, others joked that even legends can be overwhelmed by the Wankhede pressure.

Also Read: Chennai Players Show Immense Heart In MI vs CSK After Teammate's Personal Tragedy 

Heat and Pressure at Wankhede

The incident occurred amidst soaring temperatures in Mumbai, which exceeded 38 degrees Celsius during the pre-match ceremonies. Many observers suggested that the intense humidity and the deafening noise of the local crowd might have contributed to the commentator's momentary mental block.

Despite the glitch, Shastri continued to lead the toss proceedings with professional ease. Hardik Pandya went on to win the toss and elected to bowl first, citing the dew factor. The focus quickly shifted back to the high-stakes battle between the two five-time champions.

Also Read: MS Dhoni Playing With 'Champak' Ahead Of MI vs CSK Clash As Fans Await Return - WATCH

Professionalism Amidst Viral Moments

In an era of viral clips, Shastri’s lapse is a reminder of the challenges of live broadcasting. The IPL 2026 season has already seen several high-pressure moments, but this lighthearted error provided a human touch to a match often defined by cold statistics.

Gaikwad did not seem bothered by the omission, focusing instead on his team’s strategy. As Chennai currently languishes at eighth in the IPL 2026 points table, the young captain has much larger concerns than a momentary slip of the tongue by a commentator.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened with Ravi Shastri during the MI vs CSK toss?

During the MI vs CSK toss at Wankhede Stadium, commentator Ravi Shastri briefly struggled to recall the name of Chennai skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Who won the toss in the MI vs CSK match?

Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings.

What were the possible reasons for Shastri's memory lapse?

The intense heat in Mumbai, exceeding 38 degrees Celsius, and the deafening noise of the crowd were suggested as possible contributors to the momentary mental block.

How did social media react to Ravi Shastri's commentating blunder?

Social media users quickly noticed the incident, with the clip going viral. Some defended Shastri due to the heat, while others made jokes about the pressure.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Apr 2026 08:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ravi Shastri MI Vs CSK Live IPL 2026 MI VS CSK
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