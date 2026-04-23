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HomeSportsIPLChennai Players Show Immense Heart In MI vs CSK After Teammate's Personal Tragedy

Chennai Players Show Immense Heart In MI vs CSK After Teammate's Personal Tragedy

MI vs CSK Live: Chennai Super Kings players wear black armbands in MI vs CSK to honor Mukesh Choudhary's late mother. Read the emotional story of his resilience at Wankhede.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 23 Apr 2026 08:02 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CSK players wear black armbands honoring Mukesh Choudhary's mother.
  • Choudhary's mother passed away after a year-long illness.
  • Mukesh Choudhary chose to play despite personal tragedy.
  • Rivalry paused as Mumbai Indians offered condolences to Choudhary.

As the high-octane "El Clasico" between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) commenced at the Wankhede Stadium, a sombre detail caught the eye of thousands of spectators. Every member of the Chennai squad, including captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, walked onto the field wearing a black armband.

The gesture is a mark of respect and solidarity for CSK's left-arm pacer Mukesh Choudhary, whose mother passed away on Tuesday. Following a year-long battle with a prolonged illness, her demise has cast a shadow over the CSK camp during one of the most critical weeks of their IPL 2026 campaign.

Solidarity in the Yellow Army

The franchise confirmed the news in a heartfelt statement on Thursday morning. The CSK family mourns the passing of Mukesh Choudhary's mother. We stand with Mukesh and his family, keeping them in our thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time, the team shared on social media.

In an extraordinary display of professional commitment and emotional resilience, Mukesh has reportedly chosen to stay with the squad. Despite the personal tragedy, he remains part of the CSK playing 11 for tonight's match, embodying the "whistle podu" spirit that the franchise is known for.

A Rivalry Tempered by Grief

The black armbands served as a poignant reminder that while the MI vs CSK rivalry is often dubbed the fiercest in T20 cricket, the sport remains secondary to personal loss. Mumbai Indians players and officials were seen offering their condolences to Mukesh during the pre-match warm-ups, showcasing the camaraderie that exists beyond the boundary ropes.

On the field, the pressure remains immense for Chennai, who are currently eighth in the IPL 2026 points table. They are also navigating the absence of MS Dhoni, who is still sidelined with a calf strain. However, the team seems determined to put on a performance dedicated to their teammate’s late mother.

The "El Clasico" Context

Mumbai captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bowl first, a decision influenced by the heavy dew expected later in the evening. As Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson opened the batting for Chennai, the black bands on their sleeves stood out against the bright yellow jerseys, a silent tribute to a family in mourning.

For Mukesh Choudhary, tonight is more than just a game of cricket; it is a testament to his mental strength. After a standout debut season in 2022, the pacer has become a vital part of the CSK setup, and his decision to play through such grief has earned him immense respect from the global cricketing fraternity.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why were the Chennai Super Kings players wearing black armbands?

The CSK players wore black armbands as a mark of respect for their teammate Mukesh Choudhary, whose mother recently passed away.

Did Mukesh Choudhary participate in the match?

Yes, Mukesh Choudhary chose to stay with the squad and play in the match despite his personal tragedy.

How did the Mumbai Indians show their support?

Mumbai Indians players and officials offered their condolences to Mukesh Choudhary during the pre-match warm-ups.

What is the significance of the 'El Clasico' rivalry?

The 'El Clasico' between MI and CSK is often described as the fiercest rivalry in T20 cricket, but it was tempered by respect for personal loss in this instance.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Apr 2026 07:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
MI Vs CSK Live IPL 2026 MI VS CSK
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