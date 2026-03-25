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HomeSportsIPLMeet Aryaman Birla: Former RR Player Turned RCB Chairman

Meet Aryaman Birla: Former RR Player Turned RCB Chairman

Former domestic cricketer Aryaman Birla becomes RCB chairman after Aditya Birla-led consortium seals $1.78 billion takeover of the IPL franchise.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 25 Mar 2026 11:27 AM (IST)
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Aryaman Birla Becomes RCB Chairman: The ownership of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has entered a new chapter following a landmark acquisition led by the Aditya Birla Group. The consortium completed the purchase of the franchise for $1.78 billion (over Rs 16,000 crore), marking one of the biggest deals in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. The investor group includes the Times of India Group, Bolt Ventures, and Blackstone. The agreement was finalised with United Spirits Limited, a subsidiary of Diageo. Interestingly, the franchise's brand new chairman was once a part of Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL.

Aryaman Birla Takes Charge As RCB Chairman

Aryaman Vikram Birla has been appointed chairman of RCB, as per a report by Times of India. The 28-year-old is the son of Kumar Mangalam Birla, who heads the Aditya Birla Group.

Unlike many business leaders, Aryaman brings first-hand playing experience, having been part of the domestic cricket circuit in India.

Before stepping into the boardroom, Aryaman had a career as a professional cricketer. Representing Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket, he featured in nine first-class matches and scored 414 runs, including a century against Bengal at the iconic Eden Gardens stadium.

He also made appearances in List A cricket, registering 36 runs across four matches. During his playing days, Aryaman shared the dressing room with current RCB captain Rajat Patidar, as well as all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer, who was recently picked up for Rs 7 crore at the Mini Auction.

IPL Stint With Rajasthan Royals

Aryaman’s connection with the IPL dates back to 2018, when he entered the Mega Auction and was picked up by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 30 lakh. However, he did not feature in a single match during his stint and was eventually released ahead of the 2020 season.

While his playing career did not fully take off at the IPL level, his journey has now come full circle, from being an uncapped squad member to becoming chairman of one of the league’s most high-profile franchises.

With fresh ownership and leadership in place, RCB are poised for a transformative phase. The involvement of global investors alongside Indian corporate giants is expected to boost the franchise’s commercial strength and competitive ambitions.

Aryaman Birla’s unique transition from player to chairman adds an intriguing dimension to the story, offering a rare blend of on-field insight and off-field vision as RCB look to shape their future.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the new chairman of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)?

Aryaman Vikram Birla, son of Kumar Mangalam Birla, has been appointed as the new chairman of RCB. He is 28 years old.

What was the value of the acquisition of RCB?

The consortium led by the Aditya Birla Group acquired RCB for $1.78 billion, which is over Rs 16,000 crore. This is one of the largest deals in IPL history.

Did Aryaman Birla play professional cricket?

Yes, Aryaman Birla had a professional cricket career. He represented Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket and also had a stint with Rajasthan Royals in the IPL.

What is Aryaman Birla's experience in the IPL?

Aryaman Birla was picked by Rajasthan Royals in 2018 for Rs 30 lakh. Although he didn't play any matches, he was part of the squad until the 2020 season.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Mar 2026 11:25 AM (IST)
Tags :
Aryaman Birla RCB RR IPL RCB Owner
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