Former India international Manoj Tiwary believes Virat Kohli might face mental pressure due to a lack of recent competitive matches, despite his strong start to the IPL 2026 season.
Ex-KKR Star's Bold Claim On Virat Kohli: 'He Hasn't Played Much'
IPL 2026: RCB vs CSK- Is Virat Kohli feeling the heat? A former KKR star explains why the RCB icon faces a "pressure situation" tonight against Chennai Super Kings.
IPL 2026: RCB vs CSK- As the cricketing world turns its attention to the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium for the massive RCB vs CSK clash, a former India international has raised a red flag regarding Virat Kohli. Despite a blistering start to the IPL 2026 season, experts believe the Royal Challengers Bengaluru legend might be facing a hidden mental battle heading into tonight's "Southern Derby."
Former Kolkata Knight Riders star Manoj Tiwary has suggested that while Kohli remains the heartbeat of the RCB dugout, a specific factor could put him under immense pressure when he faces the Chennai Super Kings.
Can Kohli Maintain His Form?
Virat Kohli entered the current IPL season with very little competitive cricket under his belt. Before joining the RCB camp, he had played only three matches in a home series against New Zealand earlier in the year. Although he silenced critics with a brilliant unbeaten 69 against SRH in the season opener, Tiwary believes the lack of recent game time is a hurdle that never truly disappears.
Speaking on Cricbuzz, Tiwary explained that the nerves of a match against Chennai often magnify even the smallest concerns.
"There will be at least a little bit of pressure because he hasn’t played much. But he always comes with proof of why he is Virat Kohli. As long as he is at the crease, there is always belief in the dugout," Tiwary said.
Kohli’s record against the Super Kings is nothing short of legendary. He has amassed 1,146 runs in 34 innings against them, including a memorable 62 off 33 balls the last time these two sides met in Bengaluru.
Ruturaj Gaikwad and the Captaincy Crisis
While Kohli deals with the weight of expectation, CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad is fighting a different kind of battle. Gaikwad is currently enduring a nightmare run, having suffered six consecutive losses as captain.
Tiwary pointed out that the issues for Chennai might not lie in the selection of the players, but in how they are being used on the field. He suggested that Gaikwad appeared to miss a trick in the previous match by not turning to part-time options like Prashant Veer or Shivam Dube when the frontline bowlers were struggling.
The Impact of Devdutt Padikkal
It is not just a one-man show for Bengaluru this year. Tiwary also praised the impact of Devdutt Padikkal, noting how the youngster has helped take the scoring burden off Kohli's shoulders. By releasing the pressure in the middle overs during the last match, Padikkal has allowed Kohli to play with more freedom, which could be the deciding factor in tonight's blockbuster.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What concern has been raised about Virat Kohli's performance against CSK?
What is Virat Kohli's historical performance against Chennai Super Kings?
Virat Kohli has a legendary record against CSK, having scored 1,146 runs in 34 innings. He also had a memorable 62 off 33 balls in their last meeting in Bengaluru.
What challenge is CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad facing?
Ruturaj Gaikwad is experiencing a difficult period as captain, having lost six consecutive matches. Tiwary suggests issues might lie in player utilization rather than selection.
How is Devdutt Padikkal contributing to RCB's performance?
Devdutt Padikkal is easing the scoring burden on Virat Kohli. By taking pressure off in the middle overs, he allows Kohli to play with more freedom.