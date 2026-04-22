The toss is scheduled to take place at 7:00 PM IST. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.
IPL 2026, LSG vs RR Toss Result And Confirmed Playing 11
IPL 2026, LSG vs RR Live: LSG host RR at Ekana Stadium. Get the latest toss news, predicted playing 11, and live updates from Lucknow today.
- LSG faces RR at Ekana Stadium amidst 41°C heat.
- Toss is critical for managing heat and potential dew.
- Key match-ups include Archer vs. Pant, Bishnoi vs. LSG.
IPL 2026, LSG vs RR Live: All eyes are on the Ekana Cricket Stadium as the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) prepare to host the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a high-stakes Match 32 of IPL 2026. With the mercury touching 41°C today, the toss remains a critical factor in determining how the teams manage the dry heat and potential evening dew.
The toss is scheduled to take place at 7:00 PM IST, followed by the start of play at 7:30 PM. Fans are eagerly waiting to see if Rishabh Pant will opt for an extra spinner on this surface or if Riyan Parag will back his destructive opening pair to chase down any target under the lights.
LSG vs RR: Probable Playing 11
Lucknow Super Giants (Predicted XI): Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Mitchell Marsh, Ayush Badoni, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Prince Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq.
Rajasthan Royals (Predicted XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Riyan Parag (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Ravi Bishnoi, Sandeep Sharma.
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Key Match-Ups to Watch
The contest promises a fascinating battle between the Royals’ explosive top order and Lucknow’s disciplined pace battery. Jofra Archer has been lethal in the Powerplay this season, and his face-off against Rishabh Pant in the middle overs could define the momentum of the first innings.
Similarly, all eyes will be on Ravi Bishnoi as he returns to his home turf. His ability to extract turn from the Ekana surface will be the biggest challenge for LSG’s middle order, which has struggled for consistency throughout the IPL 2026 campaign.
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Pitch Report: Dry Heat and Slow Turns
The Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium is known for its slow, black-soil tracks that traditionally favour spinners and slower-ball specialists. While the ball might come onto the bat in the first few overs, the surface is expected to grip as the match progresses, making the middle overs a test of patience for the batters.
Stay tuned as we bring you the live toss result and confirmed playing 11 at 7:00 PM IST.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What time is the toss for the LSG vs RR match?
What are the predicted playing XIs for LSG and RR?
LSG's predicted XI includes Rishabh Pant, Mitchell Marsh, and Nicholas Pooran. RR's predicted XI features Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, and Sanju Samson.
What is the pitch like at the Ekana Cricket Stadium?
The pitch is known for its slow, black-soil tracks that traditionally favor spinners. It's expected to grip as the match progresses.
What are the key matchups to watch in this game?
Key matchups include Jofra Archer against Rishabh Pant and Ravi Bishnoi bowling to LSG's middle order.