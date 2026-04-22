IPL 2026, LSG vs RR Toss Result And Confirmed Playing 11

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom LSG faces RR at Ekana Stadium amidst 41°C heat.

Toss is critical for managing heat and potential dew.

Key match-ups include Archer vs. Pant, Bishnoi vs. LSG.

IPL 2026, LSG vs RR Live: All eyes are on the Ekana Cricket Stadium as the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) prepare to host the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a high-stakes Match 32 of IPL 2026. With the mercury touching 41°C today, the toss remains a critical factor in determining how the teams manage the dry heat and potential evening dew.

The toss is scheduled to take place at 7:00 PM IST, followed by the start of play at 7:30 PM. Fans are eagerly waiting to see if Rishabh Pant will opt for an extra spinner on this surface or if Riyan Parag will back his destructive opening pair to chase down any target under the lights.

LSG vs RR: Probable Playing 11

Lucknow Super Giants (Predicted XI): Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Mitchell Marsh, Ayush Badoni, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Prince Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq.

Rajasthan Royals (Predicted XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Riyan Parag (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Ravi Bishnoi, Sandeep Sharma.

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Key Match-Ups to Watch

The contest promises a fascinating battle between the Royals’ explosive top order and Lucknow’s disciplined pace battery. Jofra Archer has been lethal in the Powerplay this season, and his face-off against Rishabh Pant in the middle overs could define the momentum of the first innings.

Similarly, all eyes will be on Ravi Bishnoi as he returns to his home turf. His ability to extract turn from the Ekana surface will be the biggest challenge for LSG’s middle order, which has struggled for consistency throughout the IPL 2026 campaign.

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Pitch Report: Dry Heat and Slow Turns

The Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium is known for its slow, black-soil tracks that traditionally favour spinners and slower-ball specialists. While the ball might come onto the bat in the first few overs, the surface is expected to grip as the match progresses, making the middle overs a test of patience for the batters.

Stay tuned as we bring you the live toss result and confirmed playing 11 at 7:00 PM IST.

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