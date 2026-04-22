Watch: PSL In IPL? Rishabh Pant Dislodged Bails Without Ball In Bizarre Run-Out Blunder

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pant fumbled the ball, allowing batter to return safely.

Lucknow Super Giants suffered a 40-run defeat to RR.

This fielding lapse became a viral moment online.

IPL 2026, LSG vs RR Highlights: In a match defined by tactical errors, a moment of pure "comedy of errors" has stolen the headlines. During the high-stakes IPL 2026 clash between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), skipper Rishabh Pant found himself at the centre of a viral fielding lapse that fans are calling "pure PSL energy."

The incident occurred during the 15th over when a massive mix-up between Ravindra Jadeja and Donovan Ferreira left the latter stranded halfway down the pitch. It appeared to be the easiest run-out of the season, but what followed was a complete breakdown in execution at the striker's end.

Bails Off but No Wicket

As the throw came in from the deep, Pant rushed to the stumps to complete the dismissal. In his haste, the LSG captain stumbled and dislodged the bails with his body before the ball had even reached his gloves. At that moment, Ferreira was not even in the frame, making the missed opportunity even more glaring.

WATCH VIDEO

Rishabh Pant 1st dislodged the stumps, the batter was not even in the frame but still they didn't make him run out. PSL things in IPL 😭 pic.twitter.com/A1UoBCKv8W — Vitamin K(ohli) (@TheeDefender) April 22, 2026

Realising the mistake, Pant scrambled to gather the ball and attempted to uproot the stump to validly complete the run-out. However, he fumbled the ball during the second attempt, providing Ferreira with a life-saving window to dive back into the crease. The third umpire eventually ruled "Not Out," much to the disbelief of the Lucknow crowd.

PSL-IPL Comparisons On Social Media

Twitter was instantly flooded with clips of the blunder, with fans and critics alike roasting the chaotic sequence. The phrase "PSL things in IPL" began trending as users compared the lapse to the legendary fielding mishaps often seen in the Pakistan Super League.

One viral post highlighted the absurdity of the situation, noting: "Rishabh Pant first dislodged the stumps, the batter was not even in the frame but still they did not make him run out." The lapse served as a painful summary of a night where Lucknow’s discipline seemed to vanish under pressure.

A Costly Night for the Super Giants

While the error did not directly cost LSG the wicket, Ferreira was dismissed shortly after for 20; it symbolised the lack of composure that led to their 40-run defeat. Rajasthan Royals capitalised on the life given to their batters to post 159, a target that proved too steep for a listless LSG batting order.

For Pant, the blunder adds to a growing list of concerns as his leadership and wicketkeeping are under intense scrutiny. With four consecutive losses now on the board, the Super Giants need more than just spiritual resets; they need to eliminate the "comedy" if they wish to remain in the playoff race.