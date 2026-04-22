Rajasthan Royals Crush Lucknow Super Giants By 40 Runs As Pant's Decision Backfires

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rajasthan Royals defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 40 runs.

Jadeja's 43 guided RR to 159/6 after early struggles.

Marsh's 55 was lone resistance in LSG's 119 collapse.

Ekana's slow pitch significantly impacted both innings.

IPL 2026, LSG vs RR HIghlights: The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) were left reeling on their home turf as the Rajasthan Royals (RR) secured a dominant 40-run victory at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. Despite winning the toss and electing to bowl, Rishabh Pant’s side failed to chase down a modest target of 160, collapsing for just 119 in a night of batting misery for the hosts.

The victory propels the Royals back into the top half of the table, while Lucknow remains rooted near the bottom after their fourth consecutive defeat. The home side's campaign now hangs by a thread as they struggle to find rhythm in the IPL 2026 season.

Jadeja’s Late Rescue Acts as the Difference

Rajasthan’s innings initially faltered under the relentless discipline of Mohammed Shami and Mohsin Khan, who reduced the visitors to a precarious 77-5. However, Ravindra Jadeja proved to be the saviour for the Royals. His composed unbeaten 43 off 29 balls, supported by a late cameo from Shubham Dubey, pushed the total to 159/6.

Shami was the pick of the LSG bowlers early on, removing the dangerous Yashasvi Jaiswal with a sharp bouncer and later trapping Dhruv Jurel. Prince Yadav also chipped in with two crucial wickets, momentarily making LSG the favourites at the innings break.

The Collapse: Marsh’s Lone Fight Ends in Vain

Lucknow’s chase never gained momentum as they lost wickets at regular intervals. Mitchell Marsh was the only batter to show resistance, smashing a gritty 55 off 41 balls. His departure in the 16th over, immediately after reaching his half-century, triggered a catastrophic lower-order collapse.

The LSG middle order, featuring big names like Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram, failed to adapt to the slowing Ekana surface. Jofra Archer was clinical in the death overs, finishing with figures of 3/20, while Brijesh Sharma decimated the tail with two wickets in a single over to ensure a comprehensive win for the Royals.

Ekana’s Slow Surface Proves Decisive

As predicted by analysts earlier in the evening, the pitch offered significant turn and gripped as the night progressed. The LSG batters struggled to time their shots, leading to a mounting required run rate that eventually became insurmountable. The decision to bowl first, while statistically sound for the venue, ultimately exposed Lucknow’s lack of finishing power.

Rajasthan Royals (159/6) beat Lucknow Super Giants (119 all out) by 40 runs.