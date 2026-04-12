Watch: Shubman Gill Recreates Virat Kohli’s ‘No-Look’ Six In LSG vs GT Match

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shubman Gill hit a spectacular shot reminiscent of Virat Kohli.

Gill’s shot was a lofted drive off bowler Mohammed Shami.

The Gujarat Titans are chasing a target of 165 runs.

Titans look poised for victory after restricting Lucknow's score.

LSG vs DC, IPL 2026: The Ekana Cricket Stadium witnessed a moment of pure technical brilliance today as Shubman Gill channelled his inner Virat Kohli during the run chase against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). In a high-stakes battle between the current Gujarat Titans captain and his national teammate Mohammed Shami, Gill produced a stroke so reminiscent of Kohli’s signature "no-look" lofted drive that it immediately sent social media into a frenzy.

The shot came during the powerplay as Gill looked to assert dominance over Shami, who has been in clinical form for the Lucknow side this season.

The Stroke of the Match

Facing Shami’s trademark seam position, Gill danced down the track and met a full-length delivery with a straight bat. The ball sailed over the bowler’s head for a maximum, but it was the follow-through that caught the eye of the spectators. In a mirror image of the iconic shot Virat Kohli played against Pakistan in the 2022 World Cup, Gill held his pose and looked away from the ball even before it had cleared the ropes.

Star Sports captured the moment on X, describing it as a "lofted drive for a MAXIMUM," but fans were quick to point out the striking resemblance to Kohli’s aesthetic.

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A Battle of Titans: Gill vs Shami

The contest between the two Indian stars was one of the primary subplots of the afternoon. While Shami started his spell with immense control, conceding just two singles in his opening over, Gill’s aggressive response in the following overs forced the veteran pacer to rethink his lengths.

Despite a brief scare where Gill survived an uppish shot off Prince Yadav, his ability to dispatch the tournament’s best bowlers with such effortless ease continues to justify his reputation as the "Prince" of Indian cricket.

GT Build Momentum in the Chase

Chasing a target of 165, the Gujarat Titans started confidently with Gill and Sai Sudharsan maintaining a healthy run rate. After the Titans' bowling unit, led by Prasidh Krishna’s four-wicket haul, restricted Lucknow to a sub-par total, Gill’s early fireworks have placed Gujarat in a commanding position to secure another vital victory in the 2026 season.