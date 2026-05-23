LSG Suffer Massive Blow Ahead Of PBKS Clash As Mitchell Marsh Exits IPL 2026: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mitchell Marsh reportedly unavailable for LSG's final IPL 2026 match.

Marsh, LSG's top scorer, leaves significant gap in batting order.

Several overseas players absent, forcing LSG to reshuffle batting lineup.

Mitchell Marsh LSG: Lucknow Super Giants have reportedly been dealt another major setback ahead of their final league-stage fixture of IPL 2026, with Mitchell Marsh unavailable for the clash against Punjab Kings. According to reports from ESPNcricinfo, Marsh will miss LSG’s final match of the season. The franchise has not yet publicly disclosed the reason behind the Australian all-rounder’s sudden departure. The development adds to what has already been a disappointing campaign for Lucknow, who were eliminated from the IPL 2026 Playoff race after managing only four wins in 13 matches.

Marsh’s Exit Leaves Huge Void In LSG Line-Up

Marsh has been one of the few bright spots in Lucknow’s season and currently stands as the franchise’s highest run-scorer in IPL 2026. The Australian batsman accumulated 563 runs in 13 appearances at an impressive average of 43.30 while maintaining a strike rate of 163.18.

His absence leaves a major gap at the top of the order, especially with the side already missing several overseas options.

Earlier, Aiden Markram had also returned to South Africa due to personal reasons and did not feature in the previous match against Rajasthan Royals, which LSG went on to lose.

Additionally, Matthew Breetzke is reportedly unavailable as well, leaving Lucknow short on opening combinations ahead of a crucial encounter. As a result, LSG may now be forced to experiment with their batting order for the Punjab Kings clash.

Also Check: IPL 2026 Playoffs Race: Qualification Scenario For PBKS, RR, KKR & DC Explained

Pant, Pooran Among Potential Opening Options

With Marsh, Markram and Breetzke all apparently unavailable, several players could be considered for opening duties. Captain Rishabh Pant remains one of the possible options, while Ayush Badoni and Nicholas Pooran could also be pushed up the order.

Although Lucknow are already out of contention for the Playoffs, the team will still be eager to end an underwhelming season with a positive performance.

PBKS, meanwhile, head into the game under immense pressure. A defeat would end their qualification hopes and leave the last spot up for Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders or Delhi Capitals on the last day of the league phase.