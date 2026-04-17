LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka Finally Breaks Silence On Rishabh Pant Controversy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka addresses online scrutiny of his gestures.

He believes social media exaggerates routine interactions for views.

Goenka clarifies no 'scolding' occurred with skipper Rishabh Pant.

Sanjiv Goenka On Rishabh Pant Controversy: Sanjiv Goenka, owner of IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), has addressed the intense scrutiny he has faced online following a recent interaction with skipper Rishabh Pant. He had also come under fire online a couple of seasons ago for a seemingly intense post-match discussion with LSG's then captain, KL Rahul. Speaking in an exclusive interview with NDTV, Goenka spoke candidly about being targeted on social media, suggesting that narratives are often shaped to attract attention rather than reflect reality.

‘Misinterpreted Gestures’ and Viral Narratives

Here's what Sanjiv Goenka had to say on the Rishabh Pant controversy in the said exclusive interview:

"Look, with a player like Rishabh, there is never a 'daat' (scolding) situation, but on social media, even if Sanjiv Goenka moves his hands a certain way, it becomes breaking news. I've become a very convenient punching bag. If you run a headline saying 'Sanjiv Goenka scolds his player,' you get instant views."

Goenka further elaborated on how his natural mannerisms have been taken out of context, leading to widespread speculation. He pointed out that even simple body language has been misconstrued in the digital age.

"It's funny how a simple gesture or hand movement outside the field becomes a national headline. I am naturally someone who speaks with a lot of hand movements, but seeing how things get misinterpreted, I am now literally learning to keep my hands behind my back while talking!"

Also Check: WATCH: Rohit Sharma Left Frustrated As Bumrah-Hardik Tension Plays Out On Field

What Sparked The Goenka-Pant Controversy

In their opening IPL 2026 fixture, Lucknow suffered a defeat against Delhi Capitals (DC). Following the match, cameras captured what appeared to be an animated conversation between Goenka and Pant, prompting widespread discussion online.

The clip quickly went viral, with many users questioning whether such exchanges should take place publicly, particularly after a loss. The incident fuelled speculation about tensions within the camp, although Goenka has now firmly dismissed the notion that it involved any form of reprimand.

With Goenka clarifying his stance, attention may now return to on-field performances for Lucknow. However, the episode underscores how quickly moments can escalate into controversies in the age of instant digital reactions.