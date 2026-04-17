Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResultsTeamsOrange CapPurple Cap
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLLSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka Finally Breaks Silence On Rishabh Pant Controversy

LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka Finally Breaks Silence On Rishabh Pant Controversy

LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka denies ‘scolding’ Rishabh Pant in a recent interview, says social media turned him into a “punching bag” after viral IPL clip.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 17 Apr 2026 05:17 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka addresses online scrutiny of his gestures.
  • He believes social media exaggerates routine interactions for views.
  • Goenka clarifies no 'scolding' occurred with skipper Rishabh Pant.

Sanjiv Goenka On Rishabh Pant Controversy: Sanjiv Goenka, owner of IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), has addressed the intense scrutiny he has faced online following a recent interaction with skipper Rishabh Pant. He had also come under fire online a couple of seasons ago for a seemingly intense post-match discussion with LSG's then captain, KL Rahul. Speaking in an exclusive interview with NDTV, Goenka spoke candidly about being targeted on social media, suggesting that narratives are often shaped to attract attention rather than reflect reality.

‘Misinterpreted Gestures’ and Viral Narratives

Here's what Sanjiv Goenka had to say on the Rishabh Pant controversy in the said exclusive interview:

"Look, with a player like Rishabh, there is never a 'daat' (scolding) situation, but on social media, even if Sanjiv Goenka moves his hands a certain way, it becomes breaking news. I've become a very convenient punching bag. If you run a headline saying 'Sanjiv Goenka scolds his player,' you get instant views."

Goenka further elaborated on how his natural mannerisms have been taken out of context, leading to widespread speculation. He pointed out that even simple body language has been misconstrued in the digital age.

"It's funny how a simple gesture or hand movement outside the field becomes a national headline. I am naturally someone who speaks with a lot of hand movements, but seeing how things get misinterpreted, I am now literally learning to keep my hands behind my back while talking!"

Also Check: WATCH: Rohit Sharma Left Frustrated As Bumrah-Hardik Tension Plays Out On Field

What Sparked The Goenka-Pant Controversy

In their opening IPL 2026 fixture, Lucknow suffered a defeat against Delhi Capitals (DC). Following the match, cameras captured what appeared to be an animated conversation between Goenka and Pant, prompting widespread discussion online.

The clip quickly went viral, with many users questioning whether such exchanges should take place publicly, particularly after a loss. The incident fuelled speculation about tensions within the camp, although Goenka has now firmly dismissed the notion that it involved any form of reprimand.

With Goenka clarifying his stance, attention may now return to on-field performances for Lucknow. However, the episode underscores how quickly moments can escalate into controversies in the age of instant digital reactions.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the controversy involving Sanjiv Goenka and Rishabh Pant?

Cameras captured an animated conversation between Goenka and Pant after LSG's defeat to Delhi Capitals, leading to online speculation about their interaction.

How does Sanjiv Goenka explain his interactions with players like Rishabh Pant?

Goenka states that such interactions are often misinterpreted on social media, with natural gestures being magnified to attract attention.

Has Sanjiv Goenka been in similar controversies before?

Yes, Goenka faced similar online criticism a couple of seasons ago for an intense post-match discussion with then-LSG captain KL Rahul.

Does Goenka believe social media narratives accurately reflect reality?

Goenka feels that social media narratives are often shaped to gain views rather than to reflect the actual situation.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 17 Apr 2026 04:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rishabh Pant IPL LSG Sanjiv Goenka
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka Finally Breaks Silence On Rishabh Pant Controversy
LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka Finally Breaks Silence On Rishabh Pant Controversy
IPL
Sachin Tendulkar Explains Why Shreyas Iyer Is New Gold Standard For IPL; Check Post
Sachin Tendulkar Explains Why Shreyas Iyer Is New Gold Standard For IPL; Check Post
IPL
Hardik Pandya Fumes At Spectator As Mumbai Indians' Captaincy Pressure Mounts
Hardik Pandya Fumes At Spectator As Mumbai Indians' Captaincy Pressure Mounts
IPL
WATCH: Rohit Sharma Left Frustrated As Bumrah-Hardik Tension Plays Out On Field
WATCH: Rohit Sharma Left Frustrated As Bumrah-Hardik Tension Plays Out On Field
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: akhilesh yadav attacks bjp over women quota bill and governance issues in lok sabha debate
Breaking: dimple yadav questions govt intent on women reservation bill linking census and delimitation
Parliament Debate: harshimrat kaur badal raises strong objections over delimitation-linked women quota
Parliament Debate: tmc’s kalyan banerjee attacks parties over women’s representation and quota stance
Breaking: supreme court rejects anticipatory bail plea of congress leader pawan khera
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | A Fragile Recovery: The Rupee’s Illusion Of Strength In A Volatile World
Opinion
Embed widget