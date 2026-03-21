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HomeSportsIPLLSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka And Rishabh Pant Visit Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir Before IPL 2026

LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka And Rishabh Pant Visit Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir Before IPL 2026

IPL 2026: Seeking divine intervention for a maiden title, LSG's Rishabh Pant and Sanjiv Goenka visited Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi. LSG will begin their campaign on April 1 against the Delhi Capitals.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 21 Mar 2026 05:03 PM (IST)
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IPL 2026: The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have officially shifted into competition mode, beginning their IPL 2026 journey with a spiritual visit to the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya. Team owner Sanjiv Goenka, alongside captain Rishabh Pant and key management members, offered prayers at the historic temple to seek blessings before the IPL 2026 tournament begins on March 28.

Speaking to ANI after the visit, Goenka emphasized the importance of the pilgrimage, stating, "Offering prayers to Lord Ram is never enough. With the IPL season about to begin, we came to receive his blessings. Everything falls into place with the Almighty's grace." The franchise also shared the moment on X (formerly Twitter), marking the start of their pre-season engagements with the caption, "JAI SHREE RAM."

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Rishabh Pant Praises New Bowling Coach Bharat Arun

Beyond the spiritual buildup, LSG has made significant tactical reinforcements. Captain Rishabh Pant recently opened up about the team's preparations, specifically highlighting the impact of Bharat Arun joining as the new bowling coach. Arun, renowned for his successful tenure with the Indian National Team, is expected to transform the Super Giants' pace battery.

"The energy is pure," Pant told JioStar. "Bharat Arun sir has been adding a lot of value since he arrived. We've had deep conversations about my expectations from the bowlers and his vision for the squad. He is one of the best in the business, and having worked with him during my time with Team India, that trust is already there."

Pant noted that the team identified a need to bolster their bowling department after the 2025 season. He believes Arun’s ability to build rapport and confidence among the fast bowlers will be the "missing link" for the Lucknow-based franchise this year.

Lucknow Super Giants Phase 1 Schedule

The BCCI recently unveiled the schedule for the first phase of IPL 2026, running from March 28 to April 12. While defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) kick off the tournament against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Rishabh Pant-led LSG will wait until April to begin their campaign.

LSG Phase 1 Match List:

April 1: vs Delhi Capitals

April 5: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

April 9: vs Kolkata Knight Riders

April 12: vs Gujarat Titans

The opening clash against Delhi Capitals holds extra emotional weight for Pant, who previously captained the Delhi franchise for several years. As LSG looks to improve on their previous play-off finishes, the combination of Bharat Arun’s technical expertise and a spiritually recharged squad makes them one of the most talked-about teams heading into the 2026 season.

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Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What spiritual activity did the Lucknow Super Giants undertake before IPL 2026?

The Lucknow Super Giants visited the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya to offer prayers and seek blessings before the IPL 2026 tournament.

Who is the new bowling coach for the Lucknow Super Giants?

Bharat Arun has joined the Lucknow Super Giants as their new bowling coach. He is known for his successful tenure with the Indian National Team.

When does the IPL 2026 tournament begin?

The IPL 2026 tournament is scheduled to begin on March 28, 2026. The first phase runs until April 12, 2026.

Who is the captain of the Lucknow Super Giants?

Rishabh Pant is the captain of the Lucknow Super Giants for the IPL 2026 season.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Mar 2026 05:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rishabh Pant Ram Janmabhoomi Ram Temple Ayodhya Lucknow Super Giants LSG IPL 2026 Sanjiv Goenka
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