LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka And Rishabh Pant Visit Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir Before IPL 2026

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IPL 2026: The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have officially shifted into competition mode, beginning their IPL 2026 journey with a spiritual visit to the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya. Team owner Sanjiv Goenka, alongside captain Rishabh Pant and key management members, offered prayers at the historic temple to seek blessings before the IPL 2026 tournament begins on March 28.

Speaking to ANI after the visit, Goenka emphasized the importance of the pilgrimage, stating, "Offering prayers to Lord Ram is never enough. With the IPL season about to begin, we came to receive his blessings. Everything falls into place with the Almighty's grace." The franchise also shared the moment on X (formerly Twitter), marking the start of their pre-season engagements with the caption, "JAI SHREE RAM."

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Dr. Sanjiv Goenka visits Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya along with captain Rishabh Pant and other members of the squad to receive blessings 🙏



JAI SHREE RAM pic.twitter.com/OdcNmcp0zV — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) March 21, 2026

Rishabh Pant Praises New Bowling Coach Bharat Arun

Beyond the spiritual buildup, LSG has made significant tactical reinforcements. Captain Rishabh Pant recently opened up about the team's preparations, specifically highlighting the impact of Bharat Arun joining as the new bowling coach. Arun, renowned for his successful tenure with the Indian National Team, is expected to transform the Super Giants' pace battery.

"The energy is pure," Pant told JioStar. "Bharat Arun sir has been adding a lot of value since he arrived. We've had deep conversations about my expectations from the bowlers and his vision for the squad. He is one of the best in the business, and having worked with him during my time with Team India, that trust is already there."

Pant noted that the team identified a need to bolster their bowling department after the 2025 season. He believes Arun’s ability to build rapport and confidence among the fast bowlers will be the "missing link" for the Lucknow-based franchise this year.

Lucknow Super Giants Phase 1 Schedule

The BCCI recently unveiled the schedule for the first phase of IPL 2026, running from March 28 to April 12. While defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) kick off the tournament against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Rishabh Pant-led LSG will wait until April to begin their campaign.

LSG Phase 1 Match List:

April 1: vs Delhi Capitals

April 5: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

April 9: vs Kolkata Knight Riders

April 12: vs Gujarat Titans

The opening clash against Delhi Capitals holds extra emotional weight for Pant, who previously captained the Delhi franchise for several years. As LSG looks to improve on their previous play-off finishes, the combination of Bharat Arun’s technical expertise and a spiritually recharged squad makes them one of the most talked-about teams heading into the 2026 season.