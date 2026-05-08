IPL 2026: LSG Defeat RCB By 9 Runs In Rain-Affected Thriller

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) kept their playoff hopes alive with a narrow 6-run victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in a rain-curtailed 19-overs-a-side contest.

Chasing a DLS-revised target of 213 in 19 overs, RCB suffered an immediate blow when Prince Yadav cleaned up Virat Kohli for a duck in the very first over. RCB skipper Rajat Patidar kept the chase alive with a valiant 61 off 31 balls, keeping his side in the hunt alongside Devdutt Padikkal (34).

Prince Yadav returned to dismantle the middle order, finishing with figures of 3/33. His wickets of Patidar and Padikkal shifted the momentum back to the hosts. With 20 needed off the final over, Tim David (40)* launched a late counter-attack against Digvesh Rathi. However, the task proved too steep as RCB finished at 203/6, falling just short of the target.

Match reduced to 19 overs per side

Lucknow Super Giants posted a massive total against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The match was reduced to 19 overs per side due to repeated rain interruptions during LSG’s innings, and RCB were eventually handed a revised DLS target of 213 runs.

The star of the innings was Mitchell Marsh, who produced a sensational knock of 111 runs from just 56 balls. His explosive innings included nine fours and nine sixes and completely transformed the game. It also became the highest total recorded at Ekana Stadium this season, surpassing the previous best score of 165.

Marsh held the innings together brilliantly, while Nicholas Pooran added a quickfire 38 off 23 deliveries, including four boundaries and a six. Captain Rishabh Pant then provided a late flourish with an unbeaten 32 off just 10 balls, smashing four fours and two sixes. LSG finished on 209/3 in 19 overs.

After being asked to bat first, Lucknow got off to an aggressive start through Marsh and Arshin Kulkarni. Kulkarni departed in the 10th over after scoring 17 from 24 balls with the team total at 95. Marsh dominated the innings thereafter, while Aiden Markram remained unbeaten on one. For RCB, Rasikh Salam, Josh Hazlewood, and Krunal Pandya picked up one wicket each.

Mitchell Marsh Creates History

Marsh brought up his century in just 49 deliveries, registering the fastest IPL hundred ever for Lucknow Super Giants. He also became the first LSG batter to score an IPL century in under 50 balls.

With this knock, Marsh etched his name into the franchise record books by becoming the first player to score two IPL centuries for Lucknow. Before him, players like Rishabh Pant, Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul, and Marcus Stoinis had all registered centuries for the franchise.