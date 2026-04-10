LSG Dealt Major Blow As Wanindu Hasaranga Ruled Out Of IPL 2026: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Wanindu Hasaranga reportedly ruled out of IPL due to injury.

LSG seeking replacement, George Linde eyed.

Hasaranga sidelined since February with hamstring issue.

Wanindu Hasaranga Ruled Out Of IPL: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have been handed a significant setback in their IPL 2026 campaign, with Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga reportedly ruled out of the season. The franchise is now actively working on identifying a replacement, which is expected to be announced shortly. The update was provided by LSG’s director of cricket, Tom Moody, as per a report by ESPNCricinfo, during the team’s away fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens. Hasaranga’s absence leaves a gap in both the bowling and all-round departments for the Lucknow-based side.

Tom Moody On Hasaranga’s Absence

Speaking during the match in Kolkata, Moody was quoted by ESPNCricinfo stating that the team has already begun planning without the experienced Sri Lankan all-rounder. He also indicated that the management is close to finalising a replacement.

"We are preparing for the fact that he isn't going to be able to join us, we are looking at replacements that should be announced in 24-48 hours."

According to reports, South African left-arm spinner, George Linde could replace Hasaranga. While an official announcement is still awaited, Linde, who is yet to feature in the IPL, might be handed his maiden opportunity in the league.

The move would bring in a like-for-like spin-bowling option, although Hasaranga’s proven match-winning pedigree will be difficult to replicate.

Injury & Fitness Issues Behind Absence

Hasaranga has been sidelined since February after sustaining a left hamstring injury during Sri Lanka’s opening match in the ICC T20 World Cup. The injury not only kept him out of action but seemingly also prevented him from completing the mandatory fitness assessments required by Sri Lanka Cricket.

Passing these tests was essential for obtaining the No Objection Certificate (NOC) needed to participate in the IPL, further complicating his availability for the season.

LSG had secured Hasaranga’s services for Rs 2 crore at the auction, but he was unable to join the squad due to his injury concerns. The all-rounder previously represented Rajasthan Royals (RR) and had a notable stint with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) between 2021 and 2023.