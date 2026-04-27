Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mohammed Shami received the Chat GPT Award From LSG for last ball six.

His sharp throw led to a rare

Shami hit a crucial six to tie the match, forcing Super Over.

The award recognizes exceptional decision-making and game sense on the field.

Veteran Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has been awarded the "ChatGPT Match IQ Award" by the Lucknow Super Giants management. The accolade was presented following the team’s dramatic Super Over clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday night.

Despite the narrow defeat, Shami’s tactical awareness and elite game sense stood out at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. Assistant coach Lance Klusener handed over the trophy during the post match dressing room session, praising Shami’s ability to influence the game beyond just his bowling figures.

Tactical Brilliance To Stall Kolkata

The primary reason for the award was Shami’s lightning-quick reflexes in the field during the fifth over of the first innings. His sharp throw to the striker’s end resulted in the controversial "obstructing the field" dismissal of young KKR batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi.

Shami’s alertness caught the batter off guard, leading to a rare ruling that shifted the momentum back toward the home side. The LSG coaching staff highlighted this moment as a prime example of the high "cricketing IQ" required to compete at the highest level of the IPL.

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Last Ball Heroics Save The Game

The pacer also proved his worth with the bat during the final moments of the regulation twenty overs. With Lucknow needing six runs to win from the final delivery, Shami stayed remarkably calm under immense pressure against bowler Kartik Tyagi.

He launched a massive six over long off to tie the scores at 155, forcing the match into a Super Over. While Lucknow ultimately fell short in the tie breaker, Shami’s composure ensured the team walked away with a point and kept their playoff hopes alive.

Focus On Resilience And Game Sense

The "ChatGPT IQ Award" is a new initiative by the franchise to reward players who demonstrate exceptional decision-making skills on the field. Shami’s dual contribution with the ball and the bat made him the unanimous choice for the dressing room honour this week.

Lucknow will now look to build on this tactical discipline as they prepare for their upcoming fixtures. With the race for the top four intensifying, the leadership group is banking on senior figures like Shami to continue guiding the younger players through high-pressure situations.