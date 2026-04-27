Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Fan grabbed Abhishek Sharma's hand, sparking security debate.

Fan apologized, calling the grab an accidental mix-up.

Sharma surpassed Kane Williamson in SRH run-scoring history.

Sharma leads IPL with Orange Cap and high strike rate.

A viral video involving Sunrisers Hyderabad star Abhishek Sharma and a female admirer has sparked intense debate over player security and fan boundaries. The footage, captured at the team hotel following Hyderabad's victory over Rajasthan Royals on Saturday, showed a fan forcibly pulling the cricketer's hand as he moved through the lobby.

The encounter left the opening batsman visibly agitated despite the presence of security personnel. After facing significant social media backlash for the "physical" approach, the fan-girl, identified via her Instagram handle moreofhimshikha, has issued a detailed explanation.

‘An Accidental Mess-Up’

The fan initially posted the video with a lighthearted caption suggesting a romantic intent, which fueled the online criticism. However, she later shared a formal statement to clarify the chaotic sequence of events that led to the uncomfortable physical contact.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by हिमशिखा त्रिपाठी 💎🦋 (@___himshikha___)

"With all due respect to Abhishek Sharma and his fans, I would like to share what actually happened from my side. Things are not always exactly how they appear online," she wrote on her Instagram account. She explained that her intent was simply to meet a long-time idol.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by H💞 (@moreofhimshikha)

"I only wanted to shake his hand, but there was a huge crowd. In the rush, while I was trying to move and give space, I accidentally grabbed his hand instead of shaking it. Everything happened very quickly, and the moment got messed up," she added, citing nerves as the reason for the awkward encounter.

Abhishek Eclipses Kane Williamson’s Record

While the off-field drama unfolded, Abhishek Sharma continued his sensational run in IPL 2026. During the high-scoring chase in Jaipur, he smashed a fiery 57 off 29 balls, an innings that included 11 boundaries and a towering six.

This performance propelled him past New Zealand legend Kane Williamson to become the third-highest run-getter in Sunrisers Hyderabad history. Abhishek now has 2,133 runs for the franchise, trailing only David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan in the all-time scoring charts.

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Orange Cap Dominance

The 25-year-old currently holds the Orange Cap, leading the scoring charts with 380 runs this season at a staggering strike rate of 212. His ability to dismantle world-class bowling attacks has been the cornerstone of SRH’s recent success in the tournament.

Despite the hotel incident, the focus remains on Abhishek’s peak physical and tactical form. With two centuries already under his belt in this edition, he is widely regarded as the most destructive domestic opening batsman in the league today.

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