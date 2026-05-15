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HomeSportsIPLEx-India Star Who Suffered 'Racial Abuse' In Team India Wants Arshdeep Banned From IPL 2026

Ex-India Star Who Suffered 'Racial Abuse' In Team India Wants Arshdeep Banned From IPL 2026

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan has called for the BCCI to ban Arshdeep Singh for the remainder of IPL 2026. The demand follows a controversial Snapchat video featuring Mumbai Indians' batter Tilak Varma.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 15 May 2026 05:52 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Laxman Sivaramakrishnan demands season ban for Arshdeep Singh.
  • Arshdeep faced criticism for a social media video on Tilak Varma.
  • Sivaramakrishnan suggests salary deduction and player accountability.
  • Varma delivered match-winning performance despite controversy.

The former Indian spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan has demanded a season-long ban for Arshdeep Singh following a controversial social media post involving Tilak Varma. The Punjab Kings pacer is facing intense scrutiny for what many have described as casual racism during the ongoing IPL tournament. Sivaramakrishnan has urged the cricket board to intervene and penalise the player through a significant salary deduction.

The Controversial Social Media Clip

The incident surfaced after Arshdeep Singh shared a video on Snapchat featuring Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Varma. In the recording, the speedster used a derogatory term to describe Varma’s complexion.

He allegedly asked the young batsman if he had applied sunscreen before moving the camera to another teammate. The footage quickly went viral, prompting a wave of condemnation from cricket supporters.

Watch Arshdeep's Racial Remark On Tilak Varma

Sivaramakrishnan Calls For Strict Sanctions

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, who has frequently spoken out against colour-based discrimination, took to social media to voice his anger. He argued that dismissing such comments as simple humour allows the problem to persist.

He suggested that Arshdeep should be paid on a pro-rata basis and removed from the current season. He believes that financial penalties are the only way to ensure players remain professional.

WATCH POST

Potential For Wider Disclosures

The veteran spinner also indicated that he is prepared to name individuals from his own career who subjected him to similar abuse. He promised to reveal these details if the BCCI acts.

“If BCCI takes action, I will name people who racially abused me if BCCI will take action against them,” he wrote. His comments have reignited a long-standing debate regarding player conduct.

ALSO READ | ICC Imposes Disciplinary Sanctions On Pakistan: 8 WTC Points Lost, Players Fined 40% Match Fee

Varma Responds On The Pitch

Despite the off-field distractions, Tilak Varma produced a match-winning performance against Punjab Kings in Dharamsala. He scored an unbeaten 75 from 33 balls to secure a vital victory for Mumbai.

His innings featured six sixes and proved decisive in chasing down the target of 201. The victory left Punjab’s playoff hopes in tatters as the team now faces mounting internal pressure.

ALSO READ | Rahul Dravid 'Disagrees' With Gautam Gambhir's Stance On 'Superstar Culture'

The Pressure On Punjab Kings

The franchise has now lost five consecutive matches and sits near the bottom of the table. The controversy surrounding their lead pacer adds further complications to an already difficult league campaign.

The team management has yet to release an official statement regarding the disciplinary matter. Supporters are waiting to see if the league authorities will investigate the alleged breach of conduct.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What action has Laxman Sivaramakrishnan demanded for Arshdeep Singh?

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan has demanded a season-long ban and a pro-rata salary deduction for Arshdeep Singh.

What did Arshdeep Singh allegedly say in the social media clip?

Arshdeep Singh allegedly used a derogatory term to describe Tilak Varma's complexion in a Snapchat video.

What was Tilak Varma's response on the field?

Despite the controversy, Tilak Varma played a match-winning innings of 75 not out from 33 balls against Punjab Kings.

What is the current situation for Punjab Kings?

Punjab Kings has lost five consecutive matches and faces mounting pressure, further complicated by the controversy.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 May 2026 05:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Laxman Sivaramakrishnan Arshdeep Singh Punjab Kings Tilak Varma IPL 2026 Racial Abuse In Cricket BCCI Disciplinary Action
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