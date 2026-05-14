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HomeSportsIPLHuge Update Amid MI Captaincy Crisis: Report Addresses Hardik Pandya's Trade Rumours

Huge Update Amid MI Captaincy Crisis: Report Addresses Hardik Pandya's Trade Rumours

Latest Update On Hardik Pandya: MI sources have addressed intensifying speculation regarding Hardik's future. The captain is set to miss the Dharamsala fixture as trade rumours are firmly dismissed.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 14 May 2026 05:31 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mumbai Indians deny rumors of Hardik Pandya's trade.
  • Pandya's recovery from back spasms is ongoing.
  • Jasprit Bumrah likely to lead temporarily.
  • Team aims for professional finish to season.

Latest Update On Hardik Pandya: The Mumbai Indians have addressed intensifying speculation regarding a potential departure for their captain, Hardik Pandya, amidst an ongoing leadership crisis. While the franchise prepares for a fixture without their primary leaders in Dharamsala, internal sources have moved to clarify the status of the skipper. Despite missing several matches, his position within the squad remains secure for now.

Trade Speculation Firmly Rebutted

High-profile rumours regarding a potential trade for Hardik Pandya have been dismissed by those close to the franchise, according to a report by Cricbuzz. Sources clarified that such talk is merely external speculation and not currently being considered.

The club is neither entertaining nor discussing a trade while the 2026 season is still active. Pandya is expected to remain a central figure for the Mumbai side for the foreseeable future.

ALSO READ | Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya Likely To Miss PBKS vs MI Game; Bumrah Tipped To Lead MI

Medical Clearance Remains Pending

Pandya has been troubled by persistent back spasms since the fixture against Chennai on May 2. Although he was recently seen training late into the night, he has yet to receive full clearance.

The Cricbuzz report indicates that the medical team assessing him is still monitoring his progress. Consequently, he has missed recent matches in both Mumbai and Raipur while focusing on his recovery.

Leadership Transition In Dharamsala

Pandya is unlikely to feature in tonight’s match against Punjab Kings as his rehabilitation continues. His absence, combined with Suryakumar Yadav's personal leave, has created a temporary vacuum at the helm.

With the primary leadership duo unavailable, the side is expected to appoint a new leader for the evening. Jasprit Bumrah has emerged as the most likely candidate to take command.

ALSO READ | Yuvraj Singh’s Father Yograj Singh In Trouble After Misogynistic Web Series Dialogue

Focus On Professional Conclusion

Despite being out of contention for the playoffs, the team remains committed to finishing their campaign with professional displays. The leadership shift is viewed as a practical necessity for the current match.

The atmosphere in the squad remains stable as they look toward the picturesque HPCA stadium. Fans can expect a determined performance as the club navigates this challenging period of transition.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Hardik Pandya being traded by the Mumbai Indians?

No, rumors of a potential trade for Hardik Pandya have been dismissed. The franchise is not considering or discussing a trade while the current season is active.

Why has Hardik Pandya been missing recent matches?

Pandya has been experiencing back spasms since May 2nd and is still undergoing assessment by the medical team for full clearance.

Who will lead the Mumbai Indians in Hardik Pandya's absence?

With Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav unavailable, Jasprit Bumrah is the most likely candidate to lead the team for the upcoming match.

What is the team's focus given they are out of playoff contention?

The team is focused on concluding their campaign with professional performances. The current leadership shift is seen as a practical necessity for this match.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 May 2026 05:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jasprit Bumrah IPL 2026 Hardik Pandya Injury Mumbai Indians News Hardik Pandya Trade Mumbai Indians Captaincy
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