Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mumbai Indians deny rumors of Hardik Pandya's trade.

Pandya's recovery from back spasms is ongoing.

Jasprit Bumrah likely to lead temporarily.

Team aims for professional finish to season.

Latest Update On Hardik Pandya: The Mumbai Indians have addressed intensifying speculation regarding a potential departure for their captain, Hardik Pandya, amidst an ongoing leadership crisis. While the franchise prepares for a fixture without their primary leaders in Dharamsala, internal sources have moved to clarify the status of the skipper. Despite missing several matches, his position within the squad remains secure for now.

Trade Speculation Firmly Rebutted

High-profile rumours regarding a potential trade for Hardik Pandya have been dismissed by those close to the franchise, according to a report by Cricbuzz. Sources clarified that such talk is merely external speculation and not currently being considered.

The club is neither entertaining nor discussing a trade while the 2026 season is still active. Pandya is expected to remain a central figure for the Mumbai side for the foreseeable future.

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Medical Clearance Remains Pending

Pandya has been troubled by persistent back spasms since the fixture against Chennai on May 2. Although he was recently seen training late into the night, he has yet to receive full clearance.

The Cricbuzz report indicates that the medical team assessing him is still monitoring his progress. Consequently, he has missed recent matches in both Mumbai and Raipur while focusing on his recovery.

Leadership Transition In Dharamsala

Pandya is unlikely to feature in tonight’s match against Punjab Kings as his rehabilitation continues. His absence, combined with Suryakumar Yadav's personal leave, has created a temporary vacuum at the helm.

With the primary leadership duo unavailable, the side is expected to appoint a new leader for the evening. Jasprit Bumrah has emerged as the most likely candidate to take command.

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Focus On Professional Conclusion

Despite being out of contention for the playoffs, the team remains committed to finishing their campaign with professional displays. The leadership shift is viewed as a practical necessity for the current match.

The atmosphere in the squad remains stable as they look toward the picturesque HPCA stadium. Fans can expect a determined performance as the club navigates this challenging period of transition.