Lalit Modi proposes a radical privatisation model where Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises would own Test teams to revive the format.
Lalit Modi Proposes IPL Model To Save Test Cricket From Dying
Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi suggests privatising Test cricket and turning matches into four-day day-night contests to attract younger fans and ensure the format's survival.
- Lalit Modi proposes Test cricket privatization via IPL franchises.
- He advocates four-day, day-night matches to attract fans.
- Modi believes one-day internationals are now irrelevant.
- Test cricket needs a new system to combat decline.
Former Indian Premier League chairman Lalit Modi has suggested a radical privatisation model to rescue Test cricket from its current decline. Speaking on The Overlap Cricket podcast, he argued that one-day internationals are now irrelevant in the modern market.
Modi believes the five day game is the purest form of cricket but warned that crowd loyalty is fading fast. He noted that only England and Australia currently experience real Test cricket because they maintain high standards.
"I hope Test cricket survives because I love the format," Modi told Michael Vaughan during their candid conversation. He explained that younger generations are unfortunately not experiencing genuine Test matches outside of the Ashes or county seasons.
The Case For Day-Night Matches
To attract modern fans, Modi proposed turning Test matches into four day, day-night contests. He argued that people no longer have the luxury of sitting in the sun for several days as they once did.
"People think I'm crazy to suggest this, but I care about it," he added. With media now easily accessible, he suggests that scheduling must adapt to how the modern world consumes its sports content at a click.
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Privatisation Through IPL Franchises
Modi made a controversial claim that Test cricket can only survive if IPL teams own the Test sides. He stated that this shift would finally bring the youngsters and the crucial loyalty factor back to the format.
"I might get shot for saying this, but it's the first time I'm saying it publicly," the 62-year-old stated. He insists that the rest of the world's Test cricket is dying and needs a complete controlling system to survive.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is Lalit Modi's main suggestion to rescue Test cricket?
How does Lalit Modi suggest Test matches should adapt for modern audiences?
He suggests turning Test matches into four-day, day-night contests to better suit the viewing habits of modern fans.
According to Modi, why are only England and Australia experiencing 'real' Test cricket?
Modi believes that only England and Australia maintain high enough standards in their Test cricket to be considered genuine.
What does Lalit Modi believe is the fate of one-day internationals?
Lalit Modi considers one-day internationals to be irrelevant in the current modern market.