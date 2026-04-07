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HomeSportsIPLIPL 2026: Lalit Modi Criticises BCCI Over Alleged RS 2400 Crore Loss

IPL 2026: Lalit Modi Criticises BCCI Over Alleged RS 2400 Crore Loss

IPL 2026: Lalit Modi has criticised the BCCI for a £220 million revenue loss. He alleged that the current IPL format fails to meet the original home and away agreement.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 07 Apr 2026 11:57 AM (IST)
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IPL 2026- The former commissioner of the Indian Premier League, Lalit Modi, has launched a scathing attack on the BCCI regarding the current structure of the tournament. In an exclusive interview with Sportstar, Modi claimed that the league is effectively throwing away £220 million (₹2,400 crore) in potential revenue by failing to follow the original home and away format.

While the league has seen its valuation soar following the recent sales of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) for a combined £2.8 billion (₹31,000 crore), Modi believes the board is still underselling the product.

The "Broken" Contractual Obligation

Modi argued that when the IPL was first conceived, the core commercial promise was a full home and away system. Under the current ten-team setup, this would require a 94-match season consisting of 90 league games and four knockouts. Instead, the BCCI has opted for a shorter 74-match schedule.

Modi explained to Sportstar that at the current rate of £11 million (₹118 crore) per game, the missing 20 matches represent a massive financial black hole.

Because the BCCI and the franchises split revenue equally, Modi claimed that each of the ten teams is losing out on roughly £11 million (₹120 crore) per season in media rights alone.

"That is not what we sold," Modi stated during the interview. He suggested that if the international cricket calendar cannot accommodate 94 games, the BCCI should never have expanded to ten teams in the first place.

"For every game, the BCCI gets 50 per cent, and the remaining 50 per cent is distributed to teams. Consequently, teams are now losing out on 20 games. It is a contractual obligation, given the fees they are paying, to provide them with home-and-away fixtures," Modi said in an interview with sportstar

Impact on Franchise Valuations

According to the former commissioner, the reduction in matches does not just hurt the yearly balance sheet but also suppresses the overall value of the franchises.

He also said that every side was originally intended to play each other twice and that he "guarantees" not everyone signed off on the current reduced format.

Modi dismissed the usual excuses regarding player fatigue or scheduling conflicts, noting that the home and away format is where the true commercial value lies. For the teams, he considers the full schedule a "contractual obligation" that the board is failing to meet.

"The home-and-away format is where the value lies. If there is no space in the calendar, do not increase the number of teams. It is as simple as that. That is not what we sold. Has everybody signed off on this? I guarantee they have not," he added.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Lalit Modi's main criticism of the current IPL structure?

Lalit Modi believes the IPL is losing significant revenue by not adhering to the original home and away format, resulting in a shorter season than initially planned.

How much potential revenue is the IPL reportedly losing according to Lalit Modi?

Modi claims the IPL is losing £220 million (₹2,400 crore) annually due to the reduced number of matches compared to the full home and away format.

What was the original commercial promise of the IPL regarding its format?

The core commercial promise when the IPL was conceived was a full home and away system, meaning each team would play every other team twice.

How does the current IPL format affect franchise valuations, according to Modi?

Modi argues that the reduced number of matches not only impacts yearly earnings but also suppresses the overall commercial value of the franchises.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Apr 2026 11:57 AM (IST)
Tags :
Lalit Modi RR Vs MI BCCI IPL 2026
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