Krunal Pandya Reacts To Viral ‘Fight’ Video With Nicholas Pooran After LSG vs RCB

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Krunal Pandya clarified viral video with Nicholas Pooran.

Video showed brief, animated exchange after IPL match.

Pandya posted photo stating 'no trouble, only love'.

Krunal Pandya Nicholas Pooran IPL Fight: Krunal Pandya has finally addressed the viral video involving Nicholas Pooran that sparked speculation of a heated altercation following the IPL 2026 clash between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The incident occurred during Thursday’s (May 7) match, where cameras captured a brief verbal exchange between Krunal and Pooran while Lucknow were batting. Soon after LSG’s nine-run win via the DLS method, a clip from the interaction began circulating widely across social media platforms. Check it out:

Look at the way Nicholas Pooran grabbed Krunal Pandya by the collar and neck and started a fight after the RCB vs LSG match, looking aggressive as if he was ready to fight after RCB’s loss to LSG. 👀



Later, Krunal said something to Pooran, and both were seen talking calmly again… pic.twitter.com/zhhae6yW5F May 8, 2026

In the viral footage, Pooran appeared animated while speaking to Krunal, at one point briefly holding his collar before pushing him lightly. The visuals quickly triggered debate online, with several fans speculating about tension between the two players.

'No Lafda': Pandya Puts Chatter To Rest

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krunal Himanshu Pandya (@krunalpandya_official)

As the clip gained traction online, many social media users interpreted the exchange as an on-field argument that had carried over after the match. However, the full interaction appeared far less hostile than initial reactions suggested.

The moment ultimately ended with both cricketers shaking hands, hinting that the exchange may have been playful banter rather than a serious disagreement.

Krunal later put the rumours to rest through an Instagram post featuring himself alongside Pooran. Sharing the picture, the RCB all-rounder wrote in the caption:

“No lafda (no trouble), only love Congrats to my bro @nicholaspooran on completing 100 IPL games. Proud of you, brother, many more to come. Btw, how was the bouncer ?"

Pooran also responded in the comments section, writing, “Only love here guys. One of my best Mates."

Also Check: WATCH: Fans Grab Rohit Sharma’s Hand In Shocking Moment, MI Star Reacts Sharply

Rain-Hit Match Ends In LSG Victory

The contest itself proved dramatic, with rain interruptions playing a major role throughout the evening. The game faced weather delays, causing nearly an hour of stoppage time before being reduced to a 19-overs-per-side encounter.

Despite the interruptions, Lucknow Super Giants held their nerve to secure a nine-run victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru under the DLS method.

The result was especially significant for LSG, as it ended a difficult six-match losing streak. It also marked their first home win of the IPL 2026 season. However, despite the morale-boosting result, Lucknow still remain at the bottom of the IPL 2026 points table at the time of writing.