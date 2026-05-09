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HomeSportsIPLKrunal Pandya Reacts To Viral ‘Fight’ Video With Nicholas Pooran After LSG vs RCB

Krunal Pandya Reacts To Viral ‘Fight’ Video With Nicholas Pooran After LSG vs RCB

RCB star Krunal Pandya has finally reacted after his viral on-field exchange with LSG's Nicholas Pooran during the two franchises' rain-hit IPL 2026 clash.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 09 May 2026 02:15 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Krunal Pandya clarified viral video with Nicholas Pooran.
  • Video showed brief, animated exchange after IPL match.
  • Pandya posted photo stating 'no trouble, only love'.

Krunal Pandya Nicholas Pooran IPL Fight: Krunal Pandya has finally addressed the viral video involving Nicholas Pooran that sparked speculation of a heated altercation following the IPL 2026 clash between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The incident occurred during Thursday’s (May 7) match, where cameras captured a brief verbal exchange between Krunal and Pooran while Lucknow were batting. Soon after LSG’s nine-run win via the DLS method, a clip from the interaction began circulating widely across social media platforms. Check it out:

In the viral footage, Pooran appeared animated while speaking to Krunal, at one point briefly holding his collar before pushing him lightly. The visuals quickly triggered debate online, with several fans speculating about tension between the two players.

'No Lafda': Pandya Puts Chatter To Rest

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Krunal Himanshu Pandya (@krunalpandya_official)

As the clip gained traction online, many social media users interpreted the exchange as an on-field argument that had carried over after the match. However, the full interaction appeared far less hostile than initial reactions suggested.

The moment ultimately ended with both cricketers shaking hands, hinting that the exchange may have been playful banter rather than a serious disagreement.

Krunal later put the rumours to rest through an Instagram post featuring himself alongside Pooran. Sharing the picture, the RCB all-rounder wrote in the caption:

“No lafda (no trouble), only love Congrats to my bro @nicholaspooran on completing 100 IPL games. Proud of you, brother, many more to come. Btw, how was the bouncer ?"

Pooran also responded in the comments section, writing, “Only love here guys. One of my best Mates."

Also Check: WATCH: Fans Grab Rohit Sharma’s Hand In Shocking Moment, MI Star Reacts Sharply

Rain-Hit Match Ends In LSG Victory

The contest itself proved dramatic, with rain interruptions playing a major role throughout the evening. The game faced weather delays, causing nearly an hour of stoppage time before being reduced to a 19-overs-per-side encounter.

Despite the interruptions, Lucknow Super Giants held their nerve to secure a nine-run victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru under the DLS method.

The result was especially significant for LSG, as it ended a difficult six-match losing streak. It also marked their first home win of the IPL 2026 season. However, despite the morale-boosting result, Lucknow still remain at the bottom of the IPL 2026 points table at the time of writing.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the viral video involving Krunal Pandya and Nicholas Pooran about?

A viral video showed a verbal exchange between Krunal Pandya and Nicholas Pooran after an IPL match. This led to speculation of a heated altercation.

Did Nicholas Pooran and Krunal Pandya have a fight after the IPL match?

No, Krunal Pandya clarified there was no fight, calling it 'no lafda' (no trouble). He posted a picture with Pooran, calling it 'only love'.

How did Krunal Pandya address the speculation about the incident with Nicholas Pooran?

Krunal Pandya addressed the speculation via an Instagram post with Pooran, stating 'No lafda, only love' and congratulating him on 100 IPL games.

What was the outcome of the match between LSG and RCB?

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) won the rain-affected match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by nine runs using the DLS method.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 May 2026 02:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Krunal Pandya Nicholas Pooran RCB IPL LSG
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