A viral video showed a verbal exchange between Krunal Pandya and Nicholas Pooran after an IPL match. This led to speculation of a heated altercation.
Krunal Pandya Reacts To Viral ‘Fight’ Video With Nicholas Pooran After LSG vs RCB
RCB star Krunal Pandya has finally reacted after his viral on-field exchange with LSG's Nicholas Pooran during the two franchises' rain-hit IPL 2026 clash.
- Krunal Pandya clarified viral video with Nicholas Pooran.
- Video showed brief, animated exchange after IPL match.
- Pandya posted photo stating 'no trouble, only love'.
Krunal Pandya Nicholas Pooran IPL Fight: Krunal Pandya has finally addressed the viral video involving Nicholas Pooran that sparked speculation of a heated altercation following the IPL 2026 clash between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The incident occurred during Thursday’s (May 7) match, where cameras captured a brief verbal exchange between Krunal and Pooran while Lucknow were batting. Soon after LSG’s nine-run win via the DLS method, a clip from the interaction began circulating widely across social media platforms. Check it out:
Look at the way Nicholas Pooran grabbed Krunal Pandya by the collar and neck and started a fight after the RCB vs LSG match, looking aggressive as if he was ready to fight after RCB’s loss to LSG. 👀— Sonu (@Cricket_live247) May 8, 2026
Later, Krunal said something to Pooran, and both were seen talking calmly again… pic.twitter.com/zhhae6yW5F
In the viral footage, Pooran appeared animated while speaking to Krunal, at one point briefly holding his collar before pushing him lightly. The visuals quickly triggered debate online, with several fans speculating about tension between the two players.
'No Lafda': Pandya Puts Chatter To Rest
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As the clip gained traction online, many social media users interpreted the exchange as an on-field argument that had carried over after the match. However, the full interaction appeared far less hostile than initial reactions suggested.
The moment ultimately ended with both cricketers shaking hands, hinting that the exchange may have been playful banter rather than a serious disagreement.
Krunal later put the rumours to rest through an Instagram post featuring himself alongside Pooran. Sharing the picture, the RCB all-rounder wrote in the caption:
“No lafda (no trouble), only love Congrats to my bro @nicholaspooran on completing 100 IPL games. Proud of you, brother, many more to come. Btw, how was the bouncer ?"
Pooran also responded in the comments section, writing, “Only love here guys. One of my best Mates."
Also Check: WATCH: Fans Grab Rohit Sharma’s Hand In Shocking Moment, MI Star Reacts Sharply
Rain-Hit Match Ends In LSG Victory
The contest itself proved dramatic, with rain interruptions playing a major role throughout the evening. The game faced weather delays, causing nearly an hour of stoppage time before being reduced to a 19-overs-per-side encounter.
Despite the interruptions, Lucknow Super Giants held their nerve to secure a nine-run victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru under the DLS method.
The result was especially significant for LSG, as it ended a difficult six-match losing streak. It also marked their first home win of the IPL 2026 season. However, despite the morale-boosting result, Lucknow still remain at the bottom of the IPL 2026 points table at the time of writing.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What was the viral video involving Krunal Pandya and Nicholas Pooran about?
Did Nicholas Pooran and Krunal Pandya have a fight after the IPL match?
No, Krunal Pandya clarified there was no fight, calling it 'no lafda' (no trouble). He posted a picture with Pooran, calling it 'only love'.
How did Krunal Pandya address the speculation about the incident with Nicholas Pooran?
Krunal Pandya addressed the speculation via an Instagram post with Pooran, stating 'No lafda, only love' and congratulating him on 100 IPL games.
What was the outcome of the match between LSG and RCB?
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) won the rain-affected match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by nine runs using the DLS method.