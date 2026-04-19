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HomeSportsIPLWATCH: RR Collapse! Kartik Tyagi’s Explosive Over Seals T20 Career-Best Figure

WATCH: RR Collapse! Kartik Tyagi’s Explosive Over Seals T20 Career-Best Figure

Young Indian fast bowler Kartik Tyagi secured three wickets in his final over for KKR against RR in their IPL 2026 clash at the Eden Gardens Stadium.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 19 Apr 2026 07:15 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Young pacer Kartik Tyagi delivered career-best T20 figures of 22/3.
  • Tyagi took three crucial wickets in the penultimate over.
  • He dismissed Jadeja, Hetmyer, and Bishnoi to restrict Rajasthan.

Kartik Tyagi KKR vs RR: Winless Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are taking on Rajasthan Royals (RR) at home, the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium, and have managed to restrict the prolific batting side to a modest total of just 155 runs. Much of the credit goes to Kolkata's young pacer, Kartik Tyagi, who registered his T20 career-best figure in the fixture, 22/3, from his four-over spell. Notably, all three of his wickets came in his final over, which was the inning's penultimate over, a point that is considered extremely crucial nowadays. Check it out:

He first got the wicket of Ravindra Jadeja, who only managed to score 9 off 7 deliveries. Next up for Shemron Hetmyer who had been relatively quiet with just 15 off 18 balls. His final victim on the day was Ravi Bishnoi, caught by wicketkeeper Tim Seifert on a two-ball duck.

Interestingly, Kartik Tyagi used to be a part of RR some years ago in the IPL.

Kartik Tyagi's IPL Journey

Kartik Tyagi made his IPL debut for the Rajasthan Royals all the way back in 2020. He played 10 games, picking 9 wickets with an economy of 9.61.

He then went on to have some unimpressive seasons, such as the 2023 edition, when he got just 2 games, picking 1 wicket, or the 2024 season of the Indian Premier League, when he made just a single appearance and went wicketless.

Last year, Tyagi did not make a single IPL appearance, but KKR showed faith in the fast bowler, buying him for Rs 30 lakhs in the Mini Auction, and he has been one of their best investments this year.

He has consistently delivered with wickets and tight overs in IPL 2026, and only looks to be improving as the tournament progresses.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was Kartik Tyagi's best T20 career figure?

Kartik Tyagi registered his T20 career-best figure of 22/3 from his four-over spell against RR.

Which batsmen did Kartik Tyagi dismiss in his crucial final over?

He dismissed Ravindra Jadeja, Shemron Hetmyer, and Ravi Bishnoi in his final over.

What was Kartik Tyagi's previous IPL team?

Kartik Tyagi used to be a part of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and made his IPL debut for them in 2020.

How has Kartik Tyagi performed for KKR in IPL 2026?

Tyagi has been a consistent performer for KKR, delivering wickets and tight overs throughout IPL 2026.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Apr 2026 07:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kartik Tyagi KKR RR IPL 2026
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