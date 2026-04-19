WATCH: RR Collapse! Kartik Tyagi’s Explosive Over Seals T20 Career-Best Figure

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Young pacer Kartik Tyagi delivered career-best T20 figures of 22/3.

Tyagi took three crucial wickets in the penultimate over.

He dismissed Jadeja, Hetmyer, and Bishnoi to restrict Rajasthan.

Kartik Tyagi KKR vs RR: Winless Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are taking on Rajasthan Royals (RR) at home, the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium, and have managed to restrict the prolific batting side to a modest total of just 155 runs. Much of the credit goes to Kolkata's young pacer, Kartik Tyagi, who registered his T20 career-best figure in the fixture, 22/3, from his four-over spell. Notably, all three of his wickets came in his final over, which was the inning's penultimate over, a point that is considered extremely crucial nowadays. Check it out:

He first got the wicket of Ravindra Jadeja, who only managed to score 9 off 7 deliveries. Next up for Shemron Hetmyer who had been relatively quiet with just 15 off 18 balls. His final victim on the day was Ravi Bishnoi, caught by wicketkeeper Tim Seifert on a two-ball duck.

Interestingly, Kartik Tyagi used to be a part of RR some years ago in the IPL.

Kartik Tyagi's IPL Journey

Kartik Tyagi made his IPL debut for the Rajasthan Royals all the way back in 2020. He played 10 games, picking 9 wickets with an economy of 9.61.

He then went on to have some unimpressive seasons, such as the 2023 edition, when he got just 2 games, picking 1 wicket, or the 2024 season of the Indian Premier League, when he made just a single appearance and went wicketless.

Last year, Tyagi did not make a single IPL appearance, but KKR showed faith in the fast bowler, buying him for Rs 30 lakhs in the Mini Auction, and he has been one of their best investments this year.

He has consistently delivered with wickets and tight overs in IPL 2026, and only looks to be improving as the tournament progresses.