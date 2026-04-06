WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan Turns Heads With White-Hair Avatar At KKR vs PBKS Clash

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SRK Attends KKR IPL 2026 Match: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are playing their third IPL 2026 match at their home ground, the iconic Eden Gardens, against Punjab Kings (PBKS). After losing both of their opening fixtures, the side finds itself under early pressure, and they received a major boost in support from Bollywood superstar and co-owner Shah Rukh Khan. The veteran actor was spotted at the stadium sporting a striking white-hair look, accompanied by his daughter and actor Suhana Khan. KKR also shared a short clip capturing his presence at the match. Check it out:

KING OF BOLLYWOOD - The swag of Shah Rukh Khan. 🥶🔥 pic.twitter.com/oR1itsoRb8 April 6, 2026

Shah Rukh Khan has often attended KKR games over the years in the IPL, and this was his first appearance this season.

Rain Interrupts KKR vs PBKS

The KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 match has been stopped for some time due to rain, and as of this writing, there is no clear indication of when it could resume, if at all.

If rain interrupts play during an IPL 2026 league match and prevents a timely start, the game is shortened as overs are gradually reduced, with organisers attempting to ensure at least a five-over contest.

However, if even a five-over match is not possible, the game is abandoned and both teams receive one point each.

KKR & PBKS On The IPL Points Table

Punjab Kings have been in excellent form, winning both of their matches so far, first against GT and the other against CSK. They currently sit fourth in the standings with four points, having beaten Gujarat Titans by three wickets and Chennai Super Kings by five wickets.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders are placed ninth after suffering defeats in both their games, losing first to Mumbai Indians away, and then to Sunrisers Hyderabad at home.