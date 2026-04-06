Bollywood superstar and co-owner Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at the Eden Gardens supporting KKR. He was accompanied by his daughter, Suhana Khan.
WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan Turns Heads With White-Hair Avatar At KKR vs PBKS Clash
Bollywood star and Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan attended KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata in a striking new look.
SRK Attends KKR IPL 2026 Match: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are playing their third IPL 2026 match at their home ground, the iconic Eden Gardens, against Punjab Kings (PBKS). After losing both of their opening fixtures, the side finds itself under early pressure, and they received a major boost in support from Bollywood superstar and co-owner Shah Rukh Khan. The veteran actor was spotted at the stadium sporting a striking white-hair look, accompanied by his daughter and actor Suhana Khan. KKR also shared a short clip capturing his presence at the match. Check it out:
KING OF BOLLYWOOD - The swag of Shah Rukh Khan. 🥶🔥 pic.twitter.com/oR1itsoRb8— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 6, 2026
Shah Rukh Khan has often attended KKR games over the years in the IPL, and this was his first appearance this season.
Rain Interrupts KKR vs PBKS
The KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 match has been stopped for some time due to rain, and as of this writing, there is no clear indication of when it could resume, if at all.
If rain interrupts play during an IPL 2026 league match and prevents a timely start, the game is shortened as overs are gradually reduced, with organisers attempting to ensure at least a five-over contest.
However, if even a five-over match is not possible, the game is abandoned and both teams receive one point each.
KKR & PBKS On The IPL Points Table
Punjab Kings have been in excellent form, winning both of their matches so far, first against GT and the other against CSK. They currently sit fourth in the standings with four points, having beaten Gujarat Titans by three wickets and Chennai Super Kings by five wickets.
Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders are placed ninth after suffering defeats in both their games, losing first to Mumbai Indians away, and then to Sunrisers Hyderabad at home.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who was seen supporting the Kolkata Knight Riders at their recent IPL match?
What is the current form of Punjab Kings in IPL 2026?
Punjab Kings are in excellent form, having won both of their matches so far. They currently sit fourth in the standings with four points.
What happens if rain interrupts an IPL 2026 match and a minimum of five overs cannot be played?
If a minimum of five overs cannot be played due to rain, the match is abandoned. Both teams will then receive one point each.
Where was the KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 match played?
The KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 match was played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata Knight Riders' home ground.