Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResultsTeamsOrange CapPurple Cap
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLWATCH: Shah Rukh Khan Turns Heads With White-Hair Avatar At KKR vs PBKS Clash

WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan Turns Heads With White-Hair Avatar At KKR vs PBKS Clash

Bollywood star and Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan attended KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata in a striking new look.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 06 Apr 2026 10:32 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

SRK Attends KKR IPL 2026 Match: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are playing their third IPL 2026 match at their home ground, the iconic Eden Gardens, against Punjab Kings (PBKS). After losing both of their opening fixtures, the side finds itself under early pressure, and they received a major boost in support from Bollywood superstar and co-owner Shah Rukh Khan. The veteran actor was spotted at the stadium sporting a striking white-hair look, accompanied by his daughter and actor Suhana Khan. KKR also shared a short clip capturing his presence at the match. Check it out:

Shah Rukh Khan has often attended KKR games over the years in the IPL, and this was his first appearance this season.

Rain Interrupts KKR vs PBKS

The KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 match has been stopped for some time due to rain, and as of this writing, there is no clear indication of when it could resume, if at all.

If rain interrupts play during an IPL 2026 league match and prevents a timely start, the game is shortened as overs are gradually reduced, with organisers attempting to ensure at least a five-over contest.

However, if even a five-over match is not possible, the game is abandoned and both teams receive one point each.

KKR & PBKS On The IPL Points Table

Punjab Kings have been in excellent form, winning both of their matches so far, first against GT and the other against CSK. They currently sit fourth in the standings with four points, having beaten Gujarat Titans by three wickets and Chennai Super Kings by five wickets.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders are placed ninth after suffering defeats in both their games, losing first to Mumbai Indians away, and then to Sunrisers Hyderabad at home.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was seen supporting the Kolkata Knight Riders at their recent IPL match?

Bollywood superstar and co-owner Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at the Eden Gardens supporting KKR. He was accompanied by his daughter, Suhana Khan.

What is the current form of Punjab Kings in IPL 2026?

Punjab Kings are in excellent form, having won both of their matches so far. They currently sit fourth in the standings with four points.

What happens if rain interrupts an IPL 2026 match and a minimum of five overs cannot be played?

If a minimum of five overs cannot be played due to rain, the match is abandoned. Both teams will then receive one point each.

Where was the KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 match played?

The KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 match was played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata Knight Riders' home ground.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 06 Apr 2026 10:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
PBKS KKR SHAH RUKH KHAN IPL
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan Turns Heads With White-Hair Avatar At KKR vs PBKS Clash
WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan Turns Heads With White-Hair Avatar At KKR vs PBKS Clash
IPL
Cameron Green's IPL Flop Show Continues! KKR’s Most Expensive Signing Falters Against PBKS
Cameron Green's IPL Flop Show Continues! KKR’s Most Expensive Signing Falters Against PBKS
IPL
Cameron Green's IPL Flop Show Continues! KKR’s Most Expensive Signing Falters Against PBKS
Cameron Green's IPL Flop Show Continues! KKR’s Most Expensive Signing Falters Against PBKS
IPL
IPL 2026 PBKS Playing XI: Who Earns The Most?
IPL 2026 PBKS Playing XI: Who Earns The Most?
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: IRGC Intelligence Chief Killed as Iran–Israel Attacks Intensify
Middle East War: US–Iran Ceasefire Proposal Faces Early Roadblocks
Israel Air Defense: Trump Offers Sanctions Relief for Nuclear Halt in New 15-Point Plan
US Bombers: Deep Underground Missile Bases & Rising War Costs Escalate Middle East Conflict
Iran Missile Attack: Iran Launches Massive Missile Wave, Targets Israel and Gulf
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | Strategic Autonomy In Action: Why Russia Still Matters to India’s Energy Security
Opinion
Embed widget