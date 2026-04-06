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HomeSportsIPLIPL 2026 PBKS Playing XI: Who Earns The Most?

IPL 2026 PBKS Playing XI: Who Earns The Most?

Who is PBKS’ highest-paid player in IPL 2026? Here's a look at Punjab Kings’ top earners this year and salary rankings in the current playing XI.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 06 Apr 2026 08:18 PM (IST)
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PBKS IPL 2026 Highest Paid Players: Punjab Kings (PBKS) have started their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 campaign on a high, winning both their opening games in convincing fashion. Led by Shreyas Iyer, they are currently facing Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens, a match that, as of this writing, has been halted due to rain. As we wait for the action to begin once again, let's take a look at which player from Punjab's playing XI tonight earns the most in IPL 2026.

PBKS IPL 2026: Highest Paid Player

Firstly, here's a look at PBKS' playing XI against KKR:

Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Cooper Connolly, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Out of these players (and even among the full squad), Shreyas Iyer earns the most. He was acquired by the franchise in last year's auction, and is currently on a Rs 26.75 crore contract with them.

Behind him is fast bowler, Arshdeep Singh, who has spent several years with Punjab, and is on a Rs 18 crore contract in IPL 2026. Veteran spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, notably, is also on a Rs 18 crore contract with PBKS.

PBKS IPL 2026: Highest Paid Overseas Player

As far as overseas players are concerned, all-rounder Marcus Stoinis earns the most, thanks to his Rs 11 crore contract with PBKS.

Marco Jansen is next on the list with a Rs 7 crore contract. Both him and Stoinis were acquired in previous seasons, and have been retained following impressive performances. 

Has PBKS Ever Won IPL?

PBKS (originally Kings XI Punjab) is one of the original eight IPL franchises. They have played two finals, one in 2014 and the other in 2025, but have never won the title. 

That said, given all the talent in their ranks, Punjab can make a solid push to break the curse this year, going one step ahead of their last campaign.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the highest-paid player for Punjab Kings in IPL 2026?

Shreyas Iyer is the highest-paid player for Punjab Kings in IPL 2026, with a contract of Rs 26.75 crore.

Who are the second and third highest-paid players for PBKS in IPL 2026?

Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal are the second and third highest-paid players, respectively, both on Rs 18 crore contracts.

Who is the highest-paid overseas player for Punjab Kings in IPL 2026?

Marcus Stoinis is the highest-paid overseas player for PBKS, earning Rs 11 crore from his contract.

How much is Marco Jansen's contract with PBKS for IPL 2026?

Marco Jansen is on a Rs 7 crore contract with Punjab Kings for IPL 2026.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Apr 2026 08:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
PBKS Shreyas Iyer Arshdeep Singh IPL 2026
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