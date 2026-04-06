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HomeSportsIPLIPL 2026: KKR vs PBKS Head-To-Head, Playing 11 And Eden Gardens Pitch Report

IPL 2026: KKR vs PBKS Head-To-Head, Playing 11 And Eden Gardens Pitch Report

IPL 2026: KKR vs PBKS- Kolkata Knight Riders face Punjab Kings at Eden Gardens. Discover if Tim Seifert replaces Cameron Green in the KKR playing 11 for today's high-voltage IPL match.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 06 Apr 2026 12:28 PM (IST)
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IPL 2026: KKR vs PBKS Head-To-Head, Playing 11 And Eden Gardens Pitch Report- The iconic Eden Gardens is set to host a high-voltage clash as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face off against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 12 of IPL 2026. After a rocky start to the season, the home side is desperate to climb the points table, while the visiting Kings look to capitalise on their momentum under captain Shreyas Iyer.

KKR vs PBKS Head-to-Head Record

The rivalry between these two franchises has historically been one of the most balanced in the league. Over the years, Kolkata has held a slight edge, especially when playing in front of their passionate home crowd. However, recent encounters have seen Punjab emerge as a formidable force, often clinching thrillers in the final over.

Total Matches Played: 32

KKR Won: 19

PBKS Won: 13

At Eden Gardens: KKR 12-4 PBKS

Eden Gardens Pitch Report and Weather Forecast

The Eden Gardens pitch remains one of the best batting surfaces in India. For today's match, expect a track with true bounce that allows batters to play through the line. While the new ball might offer some swing for Arshdeep Singh and Vaibhav Arora, the mid-innings will likely belong to the spinners.

Dew Factor: With the humidity levels in Kolkata rising, dew is expected to play a major role in the second innings. The captain winning the toss will almost certainly opt to bowl first to take advantage of the wet outfield later in the night.

KKR Team News: The Finn Allen and Tim Seifert Gamble?

The KKR playing 11 today could see a massive tactical shift. With Cameron Green struggling for form and yet to receive bowling clearance from Cricket Australia, the Knights are considering a "Kiwi reunion" at the top.

Reuniting Finn Allen with Tim Seifert could provide the explosive Powerplay starts KKR has lacked. Both New Zealanders have a stellar record at this venue, famously dominating during the T20 World Cup last month. This move would likely see Ajinkya Rahane move to number three to anchor the innings.

Punjab Kings Predicted XI: Shreyas Iyer’s Homecoming

Punjab Kings arrive with a settled unit. The spotlight remains on Shreyas Iyer, who led KKR to a title in 2024 and now returns to Eden Gardens in the opposition dugout. Punjab’s strength lies in their domestic core, with Shashank Singh and Priyansh Arya providing consistent runs, while Yuzvendra Chahal remains their primary wicket-taking threat.

IPL 2026 Today Match: Predicted XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Predicted 11: Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Kartik Tyagi, Blessing Muzarabani.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) Predicted 11: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the head-to-head record between KKR and PBKS?

Kolkata Knight Riders have won 19 out of 32 matches against Punjab Kings. At Eden Gardens, KKR has a dominant record with 12 wins to PBKS's 4.

What is the pitch report for Eden Gardens?

Eden Gardens offers a batting-friendly surface with true bounce. While new ball bowlers might find some swing, spinners are expected to be effective in the middle overs.

What tactical shift is KKR considering for their playing XI?

KKR might bring in Finn Allen and Tim Seifert at the top of the order to boost their Powerplay performance, potentially moving Ajinkya Rahane to number three.

Who are key players to watch for Punjab Kings?

Shreyas Iyer returns to Eden Gardens as captain. Shashank Singh, Priyansh Arya, and Yuzvendra Chahal are also crucial players for Punjab Kings.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Apr 2026 12:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
KKR Vs PBKS KKR Vs PBKS Live IPL 2026 Eden Gardens Pitch Report KKR Vs PBKS Match Preview
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