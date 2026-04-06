Cameron Green was signed by the Kolkata Knight Riders for a massive Rs 25.20 crore, making him one of the most expensive players in IPL Auction history.
Cameron Green's IPL Flop Show Continues! KKR’s Most Expensive Signing Falters Against PBKS
Cameron Green’s poor IPL 2026 form continues as KKR’s Rs 25.20 crore signing fails again vs PBKS, adding to Kolkata’s early-season struggles.
Cameron Green Struggles In IPL: Australian all-rounder Cameron Green was the marquee signing of the IPL 2026 Mini Auction. Three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) signed him for a whopping Rs 25.20 crore, which made him the third-most expensive player sold in IPL Auction history, right behind Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer. However, he is yet to impress in this edition of the competition, having now failed three times in a row with the bat. Additionally, Green is not being handed any responsibilities with the ball as he is recovering from an injury.
Green Dismissed On Just 4 Against PBKS
Kolkata Knight Riders are facing Punjab Kings (PBKS) today at the Eden Gardens, and the match, at the time of this writing, has been stopped because of rain interruption.
Before that however, KKR had won the toss and elected to bat first. Their first wicket, Finn Allen, fell at 12 runs and in walked Cameron Green.
Given his hefty price tag, there are a lot of expectations from him, but he ended up giving his wicket away on just 4 runs off 2 deliveries to Xavier Bartlett.
In his first outing of the season, against Mumbai Indians (MI), the all-rounder registered 18 runs in 10 balls, which was followed by a 2-run inning against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at home.
KKR have begun IPL 2026 with back-to-back defeats and appear to be struggling for momentum. Their bowling unit, in particular, has failed to deliver, and Cameron Green’s continued struggles with the bat, and inability to bowl so far, have only compounded their problems.
The three-time champions stand at 25/2 in 3.4 overs right now with rain having stopped the match, and it remains to be seen if the innings continue later on.
Who Gains If Rain Washes Out KKR vs PBKS
If rain doesn't stop and the KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 match ends up being abandoned, both sides should likely be avoided 1 point.
This would open Kolkata's account but not exactly do them any favours.
On the other hand, Punjab would go top of the table with 5 points, ahead of RCB, RR and DC.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What was Cameron Green's price tag in the IPL 2026 Mini Auction?
How has Cameron Green performed with the bat so far in IPL 2026?
Cameron Green has struggled with the bat in IPL 2026, failing to impress in his recent outings with scores of 18, 2, and a duck.
Is Cameron Green bowling in the current IPL 2026 season?
No, Cameron Green is not bowling in IPL 2026 as he is currently recovering from an injury.
What happens if the KKR vs PBKS match is abandoned due to rain?
If the match is abandoned, both KKR and PBKS will likely receive 1 point each, with Punjab moving to the top of the table.