Cameron Green's IPL Flop Show Continues! KKR’s Most Expensive Signing Falters Against PBKS

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Cameron Green Struggles In IPL: Australian all-rounder Cameron Green was the marquee signing of the IPL 2026 Mini Auction. Three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) signed him for a whopping Rs 25.20 crore, which made him the third-most expensive player sold in IPL Auction history, right behind Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer. However, he is yet to impress in this edition of the competition, having now failed three times in a row with the bat. Additionally, Green is not being handed any responsibilities with the ball as he is recovering from an injury.

Green Dismissed On Just 4 Against PBKS

Kolkata Knight Riders are facing Punjab Kings (PBKS) today at the Eden Gardens, and the match, at the time of this writing, has been stopped because of rain interruption.

Before that however, KKR had won the toss and elected to bat first. Their first wicket, Finn Allen, fell at 12 runs and in walked Cameron Green.

Given his hefty price tag, there are a lot of expectations from him, but he ended up giving his wicket away on just 4 runs off 2 deliveries to Xavier Bartlett.

In his first outing of the season, against Mumbai Indians (MI), the all-rounder registered 18 runs in 10 balls, which was followed by a 2-run inning against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at home.

KKR have begun IPL 2026 with back-to-back defeats and appear to be struggling for momentum. Their bowling unit, in particular, has failed to deliver, and Cameron Green’s continued struggles with the bat, and inability to bowl so far, have only compounded their problems.

The three-time champions stand at 25/2 in 3.4 overs right now with rain having stopped the match, and it remains to be seen if the innings continue later on.

Who Gains If Rain Washes Out KKR vs PBKS

If rain doesn't stop and the KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 match ends up being abandoned, both sides should likely be avoided 1 point.

This would open Kolkata's account but not exactly do them any favours.

On the other hand, Punjab would go top of the table with 5 points, ahead of RCB, RR and DC.