Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResultsTeamsOrange CapPurple Cap
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLIPL 2026, KKR vs MI Live: KKR Wins Toss, Bowls First As Hardik Pandya Returns - Check Playing 11

IPL 2026, KKR vs MI Live: KKR Wins Toss, Bowls First As Hardik Pandya Returns - Check Playing 11

Kolkata Knight Riders win the toss and elect to field against Mumbai Indians at Eden Gardens. Check out the confirmed playing XIs and team news for Match 65.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 20 May 2026 07:12 PM (IST)

The Kolkata Knight Riders have elected to field first against the Mumbai Indians in a critical Match 65 of the TATA IPL 2026 season at the Eden Gardens. While the visiting team is playing for pride following their official elimination, the hosts must secure a vital victory to keep their narrow postseason mathematical qualification aspirations alive tonight.

Toss Defers to Chasing

Kolkata captain Ajinkya Rahane won the coin toss and immediately elected to field under the lights to take advantage of the conditions. The decision was influenced by the anticipated heavy evening dew that traditionally makes chasing significantly easier for the batting side during the second innings at this historic venue.

The visiting side welcomes back their regular captain Hardik Pandya to the starting lineup following a brief injury layoff. His return provides a significant boost to a squad looking to avoid a last place finish while playing the role of spoiler against their playoff chasing opponents.

KKR vs MI Confirmed Lineups

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Saurabh Dubey

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Raghu Sharma

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 20 May 2026 07:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Eden Gardens Ajinkya Rahane Cricket News Toss Update Playing 11 ROHIT SHARMA KKR Vs MI Hardik Pandya IPL 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
IPL 2026, KKR vs MI Live: KKR Wins Toss, Bowls First As Hardik Pandya Returns - Check Playing 11
IPL 2026, KKR vs MI Live: KKR Wins Toss, Bowls First As Hardik Pandya Returns - Check Playing 11
IPL
Pakistan Test Captain Apologises, Surrenders Captaincy Fate To PCB After Humiliating 2-0 Sweep
Pakistan Test Captain Apologises, Surrenders Captaincy Fate To PCB After Humiliating 2-0 Sweep
IPL
'Hasn't Done Anything Wrong': Ex-India Star Defends Rishabh Pant Over Test Vice-Captaincy Removal
'Hasn't Done Anything Wrong': Ex-India Star Defends Rishabh Pant Over Test Vice-Captaincy Removal
IPL
Virat Kohli Opens Up About The Real Reason Behind Quitting Test Captaincy In 2022
Virat Kohli Opens Up About The Real Reason Behind Quitting Test Captaincy In 2022
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: BJP vs Congress Clash Over Inflation Remarks as Rahul Gandhi’s “Traitor” Comment Sparks Row
Breaking: BJP Congress Clash Over Inflation Remarks as Rahul Gandhi’s Speech Triggers Sharp Counterattack
Breaking: Rahul Gandhi Calls PM Modi and Amit Shah “Traitors” in Rae Bareli Speech, Sparks Political Row
Breaking: UP Fake Degree Racket Busted: Kanpur Police Seize 18 Forged Certificates, 9 Arrested
Global Buzz: PM Modi Gifts Indian Parle Melodi Sweet to Giorgia Meloni During Italy Visit, Sparks Social Buzz
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Gourav Sanghai
Gourav Sanghai
India’s Invisible Farm Workers Are Feeding The Economy While AI Looks The Other Way
Opinion
Embed widget