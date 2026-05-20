The Kolkata Knight Riders have elected to field first against the Mumbai Indians in a critical Match 65 of the TATA IPL 2026 season at the Eden Gardens. While the visiting team is playing for pride following their official elimination, the hosts must secure a vital victory to keep their narrow postseason mathematical qualification aspirations alive tonight.

Toss Defers to Chasing

Kolkata captain Ajinkya Rahane won the coin toss and immediately elected to field under the lights to take advantage of the conditions. The decision was influenced by the anticipated heavy evening dew that traditionally makes chasing significantly easier for the batting side during the second innings at this historic venue.

The visiting side welcomes back their regular captain Hardik Pandya to the starting lineup following a brief injury layoff. His return provides a significant boost to a squad looking to avoid a last place finish while playing the role of spoiler against their playoff chasing opponents.

KKR vs MI Confirmed Lineups

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Saurabh Dubey

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Raghu Sharma