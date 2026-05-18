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HomeSportsIPLWATCH: Tim Seifert Channels Salman Khan After Rinku Singh Calls Him ‘Sallu’

WATCH: Tim Seifert Channels Salman Khan After Rinku Singh Calls Him ‘Sallu’

Rinku Singh’s ‘Sallu’ comment for Tim Seifert sparked a hilarious Salman Khan-style reaction after KKR’s big IPL 2026 win over Gujarat Titans.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 18 May 2026 10:11 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rinku Singh jokingly called Tim Seifert 'Sallu' in a viral clip.
  • Seifert amusingly mimicked Bollywood star Salman Khan's style.
  • KKR defeated Gujarat Titans by 29 runs in IPL 2026.

Rinku Singh Tim Seifert Viral Video: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are making a late push for the IPL 2026 Playoffs after bouncing back from a poor start to the season. Following an early losing streak, the defending champions have put together a string of crucial wins to keep their qualification hopes alive. Their latest triumph came against Gujarat Titans (GT), but it was a light-hearted dressing-room moment after the match that grabbed attention online. In the viral clip, Rinku Singh spots New Zealand opener Tim Seifert and calls him ‘Sallu’, a popular nickname associated with Salman Khan. This remark prompted Seifert to channel his inner Bollywood star, with fans comparing his reaction to the actor’s trademark style. Check it out:

Seifert has only played three matches for KKR this season, his first year with the franchise, and has made 19 runs so far.

KKR Keep IPL 2026 Playoff Hopes Alive

Kolkata Knight Riders delivered a commanding all-round performance to defeat Gujarat Titans by 29 runs in IPL 2026 at Eden Gardens.

After being asked to bat first, KKR unleashed a batting masterclass led by Finn Allen, who tore into the GT attack with a breathtaking 93 off just 35 deliveries, smashing ten sixes in a sensational knock.

Youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi then carried the momentum brilliantly, producing an unbeaten 82 from 44 balls with a composed yet aggressive approach. Cameron Green added the finishing touch with a rapid half-century, helping KKR post a daunting 247/2 after a brutal assault in the death overs.

In reply, Gujarat Titans fought hard through captain Shubman Gill, who struck a fluent 85, while Jos Buttler contributed 57 to keep the chase alive. However, Sunil Narine shifted the momentum with the crucial wicket of Gill during his 200th match for KKR. Saurabh Dubey then controlled the final overs as GT finished on 218/3.

Also Check: IPL 2026 Rescheduling Over Fuel Crisis? Arun Dhumal Breaks Silence: Report

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in the viral dressing-room video involving Rinku Singh and Tim Seifert?

Rinku Singh called Tim Seifert 'Sallu', a nickname for Salman Khan. Seifert then reacted by channeling his inner Bollywood star, which fans compared to Salman Khan's style.

What is Tim Seifert's performance for KKR this season?

Tim Seifert has played three matches for KKR in his first season with the franchise, scoring 19 runs so far.

How did KKR perform against Gujarat Titans?

KKR defeated Gujarat Titans by 29 runs. Key performances included Finn Allen's 93, Angkrish Raghuvanshi's 82 not out, and Cameron Green's half-century.

Who were the key players for Gujarat Titans in their chase?

Gujarat Titans' chase was led by captain Shubman Gill, who scored 85, and Jos Buttler, who contributed 57.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 May 2026 10:11 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rinku Singh Tim Seifert KKR Salman Khan IPL
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