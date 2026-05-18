WATCH: Tim Seifert Channels Salman Khan After Rinku Singh Calls Him ‘Sallu’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rinku Singh jokingly called Tim Seifert 'Sallu' in a viral clip.

Seifert amusingly mimicked Bollywood star Salman Khan's style.

KKR defeated Gujarat Titans by 29 runs in IPL 2026.

Rinku Singh Tim Seifert Viral Video: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are making a late push for the IPL 2026 Playoffs after bouncing back from a poor start to the season. Following an early losing streak, the defending champions have put together a string of crucial wins to keep their qualification hopes alive. Their latest triumph came against Gujarat Titans (GT), but it was a light-hearted dressing-room moment after the match that grabbed attention online. In the viral clip, Rinku Singh spots New Zealand opener Tim Seifert and calls him ‘Sallu’, a popular nickname associated with Salman Khan. This remark prompted Seifert to channel his inner Bollywood star, with fans comparing his reaction to the actor’s trademark style. Check it out:

Rinku Singh called Tim Seifert Sallu and he acted like Salman Khan as well 😭🤣🤣💜 pic.twitter.com/w7rniw6RXh May 17, 2026

Seifert has only played three matches for KKR this season, his first year with the franchise, and has made 19 runs so far.

KKR Keep IPL 2026 Playoff Hopes Alive

Kolkata Knight Riders delivered a commanding all-round performance to defeat Gujarat Titans by 29 runs in IPL 2026 at Eden Gardens.

After being asked to bat first, KKR unleashed a batting masterclass led by Finn Allen, who tore into the GT attack with a breathtaking 93 off just 35 deliveries, smashing ten sixes in a sensational knock.

Youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi then carried the momentum brilliantly, producing an unbeaten 82 from 44 balls with a composed yet aggressive approach. Cameron Green added the finishing touch with a rapid half-century, helping KKR post a daunting 247/2 after a brutal assault in the death overs.

In reply, Gujarat Titans fought hard through captain Shubman Gill, who struck a fluent 85, while Jos Buttler contributed 57 to keep the chase alive. However, Sunil Narine shifted the momentum with the crucial wicket of Gill during his 200th match for KKR. Saurabh Dubey then controlled the final overs as GT finished on 218/3.

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