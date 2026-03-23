IPL 2026: KKR Signs Unsold Rs 30 Lakh Uncapped Seamer To Replace Injured Akash Deep

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have made a decisive move to mend their fractured pace battery just days before their IPL 2026 opener. According to reports from PTI, the defending champions have signed a 28-year-old left-arm pacer from Vidarbha to replace the injured India seamer Akash Deep.

The new signing, a towering 6'4" bowler, has already joined the KKR training camp at Eden Gardens. While he has been part of the IPL ecosystem before, he is still waiting for his maiden cap, making him a potential debutant in the season's early fixtures.

The Injury Crisis: Why KKR Had to Act Fast

The recruitment comes as KKR’s Indian fast-bowling resources hit a critical low. The franchise is currently navigating a "perfect storm" of unavailability with Akash Deep ruled out for at least eight weeks due to a severe stress reaction in his lower back. This not only ends his IPL season but puts his spot in India's upcoming Test against Afghanistan in jeopardy.

Harshit Rana sidelined following knee surgery for a meniscus tear, leaving a massive void in the power play. The release of Mustafizur Rehman earlier this month following BCCI directives, further thinning the left-arm options.

To stabilize the unit, KKR previously brought in Zimbabwe’s Blessing Muzarabani, but the need for a domestic Indian quick led them to this latest uncapped signing.

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The new recruit is a high-ceiling talent known for his ability to extract extra bounce and swing the ball both ways. He previously spent time with Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2022 but was forced out due to injury before he could make his debut.

“He is a very talented left-arm fast bowler. I remember him touring Bangladesh under Rahul Dravid as part of the 2019 ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup squad. He gets extra bounce off the wicket... It's a good call by the Knight Riders management,” former national selector Subroto Banerjee told Cricbuzz.

With 16 wickets in 8 List A matches, his domestic pedigree is solid, even if his T20 appearances have been limited. KKR is banking on his unique left-arm angle to provide a tactical edge that right-arm-heavy attacks often lack.

KKR’s Tactical Pace Options for the Opener

With the new signing officially in the mix, KKR’s bowling coach Abhishek Nayar now has a more balanced deck to choose from for the clash against Mumbai Indians on March 29:

The Lead: Mitchell Starc (Overseas)

The New Recruits: Blessing Muzarabani & The Vidarbha Left-armer

The Indian Core: Vaibhav Arora, Umran Malik, and Kartik Tyagi

The All-rounder: Cameron Green