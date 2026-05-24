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HomeSportsIPLKKR Sign Replacement For Rs 18 Crore Star Matheesha Pathirana Ahead Of Must-Win IPL Clash

KKR Sign Replacement For Rs 18 Crore Star Matheesha Pathirana Ahead Of Must-Win IPL Clash

KKR have signed Luvnith Sisodia as replacement for injured Matheesha Pathirana ahead of their crucial IPL 2026 clash against Delhi Capitals.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 24 May 2026 05:25 PM (IST)

KKR Matheesha Pathirana Replacement: Kolkata Knight Riders have announced the signing of Luvnith Sisodia as a replacement for injured Sri Lankan fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana for the remainder of IPL 2026. The three-time champions made the move ahead of their must-win league encounter against Delhi Capitals at Eden Gardens. Sisodia, a wicketkeeper-batsman from Karnataka, joins the squad for Rs 30 lakh and returns to a franchise setup he has previously been associated with. The 25-year-old has also spent time with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in earlier IPL seasons.

Pathirana’s Injury Blow Hurts KKR

KKR had invested heavily in Pathirana during the IPL auction, securing the Sri Lankan pacer for a massive Rs 18 crore. However, his campaign turned into a frustrating one due to persistent fitness concerns.

The speedster suffered a hamstring injury after bowling only 1.2 overs during his KKR debut against Gujarat Titans on May 16. He had entered the game as an Impact Player but was unable to continue his spell.

Pathirana subsequently missed KKR’s victory over Mumbai Indians and has now officially been ruled out of the team’s final league-stage fixture.

His IPL 2026 participation itself had already been delayed because of recurring injury issues. During the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup, Pathirana was forced to leave the field midway through a spell against Australia and missed the remainder of the tournament.

Sri Lanka Cricket had also insisted on a mandatory fitness clearance before granting him a no-objection certificate for IPL participation.

Also Check: David Warner Still Blocked By SRH? Viral Instagram Story Sparks Buzz

KKR Still Clinging To Playoff Hopes

Despite their recent resurgence, KKR remain in a difficult position in the Playoff race. The defending champions currently sit on 13 points from 13 games with a Net Run Rate of 0.011.

Punjab Kings significantly boosted their own NRR after defeating Lucknow Super Giants, leaving KKR with a daunting task heading into their clash against Delhi.

The equation for KKR is now straightforward but extremely challenging, they must beat Delhi Capitals by a substantial margin to overtake Punjab on Net Run Rate and keep their qualification hopes alive.

However, their (and PBKS') fate also rests on the result of the on-going Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals match. If RR win, KKR and PBKS get eliminated.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 May 2026 05:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Matheesha Pathirana KKR IPL Playoffs IPL
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