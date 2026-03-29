KKR's entire first-choice pace battery is unavailable. Mustafizur Rahman was released, Akash Deep is injured for the season, Matheesha Pathirana has a calf strain, and Harshit Rana has a knee injury.
IPL 2026: KKR’s ₹64 Crore Crisis? 4 Stars Ruled Out Ahead Of MI vs KKR Match Today
IPL 2026: MI vs KKR - ₹64 crore in the bank, but no bowlers on the field? KKR faces a selection nightmare against Mumbai Indians tonight as the "opening game curse" haunts MI.
IPL 2026: MI vs KKR - The richest purse in the auction doesn't always buy a settled XI. As Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) arrive at the Wankhede Stadium to face five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) tonight, they find themselves in the middle of a full-blown pace-bowling catastrophe. Despite entering the IPL 2026 auction with a staggering ₹64.30 crore, KKR’s revamped bowling attack has crumbled before a single ball has been bowled.
KKR's 4 Frontline Bowlers Missing MI vs KKR
In a nightmare scenario for new captain Ajinkya Rahane, KKR will be without their entire first-choice pace battery tonight.
Mustafizur Rahman was released following a sudden BCCI instruction. Akash Deep is out for the season with a back injury, while Matheesha Pathirana is battling a calf strain.
Right-arm pacer Harshit Rana has also been ruled out due to a knee injury.
According to reports, KKR has drafted in Navdeep Saini as a last-minute replacement, but the pressure is now squarely on Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy to contain MI's explosive hitters on a flat Wankhede track
MI’s 13-Year Curse vs KKR's Bad Record At Wankhede
The history books for this fixture are a mess of contradictory omens.
The MI Opener Jinx: Believe it or not, Mumbai Indians have not won their opening match of an IPL season since 2012. Hardik Pandya’s men are desperate to break this 13-year "opening game curse" tonight.
KKR's Poor Record at Wankhede: Conversely, KKR has a dismal record in Mumbai, winning only two out of 12 games against MI at this venue in nearly two decades (2012 and 2024).
Spotlight: Rohit Sharma & Varun Chakravarthy
All eyes will be on Varun Chakravarthy, who entered the recent T20 World Cup as the World No. 1 but struggled in the knockout stages. After a short break, the mystery spinner is looking to rediscover the "magic" that saw him dominate in 2025.
On the other side, Rohit Sharma remains KKR's biggest threat. The "Hitman" has an incredible record against the Knight Riders, amassing 1,083 runs, the second-most by any player against a single franchise. With his strike rate jumping to nearly 150 in the last two seasons, MI will rely on him for a vertical start.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why is KKR facing a pace-bowling catastrophe against MI?
Has Mumbai Indians won their opening match in the IPL recently?
No, Mumbai Indians have not won their opening match of an IPL season since 2012. They are aiming to break this 13-year streak.
How has KKR performed at the Wankhede Stadium against MI?
KKR has a poor record at the Wankhede, winning only two out of 12 matches against MI at this venue over nearly two decades.
What is the significance of Rohit Sharma in the MI vs KKR fixture?
Rohit Sharma is KKR's biggest threat, having scored the second-most runs against them by any player. MI will rely on him for a strong start.