IPL 2026: KKR’s ₹64 Crore Crisis? 4 Stars Ruled Out Ahead Of MI vs KKR Match Today

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IPL 2026: MI vs KKR - The richest purse in the auction doesn't always buy a settled XI. As Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) arrive at the Wankhede Stadium to face five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) tonight, they find themselves in the middle of a full-blown pace-bowling catastrophe. Despite entering the IPL 2026 auction with a staggering ₹64.30 crore, KKR’s revamped bowling attack has crumbled before a single ball has been bowled.

KKR's 4 Frontline Bowlers Missing MI vs KKR

In a nightmare scenario for new captain Ajinkya Rahane, KKR will be without their entire first-choice pace battery tonight.

Mustafizur Rahman was released following a sudden BCCI instruction. Akash Deep is out for the season with a back injury, while Matheesha Pathirana is battling a calf strain.

Right-arm pacer Harshit Rana has also been ruled out due to a knee injury.

According to reports, KKR has drafted in Navdeep Saini as a last-minute replacement, but the pressure is now squarely on Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy to contain MI's explosive hitters on a flat Wankhede track

MI’s 13-Year Curse vs KKR's Bad Record At Wankhede

The history books for this fixture are a mess of contradictory omens.

The MI Opener Jinx: Believe it or not, Mumbai Indians have not won their opening match of an IPL season since 2012. Hardik Pandya’s men are desperate to break this 13-year "opening game curse" tonight.

KKR's Poor Record at Wankhede: Conversely, KKR has a dismal record in Mumbai, winning only two out of 12 games against MI at this venue in nearly two decades (2012 and 2024).

Spotlight: Rohit Sharma & Varun Chakravarthy

All eyes will be on Varun Chakravarthy, who entered the recent T20 World Cup as the World No. 1 but struggled in the knockout stages. After a short break, the mystery spinner is looking to rediscover the "magic" that saw him dominate in 2025.

On the other side, Rohit Sharma remains KKR's biggest threat. The "Hitman" has an incredible record against the Knight Riders, amassing 1,083 runs, the second-most by any player against a single franchise. With his strike rate jumping to nearly 150 in the last two seasons, MI will rely on him for a vertical start.