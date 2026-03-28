IPL 2026: KKR’S 18-Cr Star Matheesha Pathirana To Join; Huge Blow For LSG’s Hasaranga

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IPL 2026: The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) camp can finally breathe a sigh of relief. After weeks of uncertainty regarding his fitness and availability, Sri Lankan speedster Matheesha Pathirana is officially set to join the squad on April 6, as per a report by RevSportz. Matheesha Pathirana who was secured for a staggering INR 18 Crore at the auction, has been the subject of intense speculation following a calf injury sustained during the T20 World Cup 2026.

Pathirana Nears Full Fitness

Following a period of back-and-forth between the franchise and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), the pacer is reportedly recovering well at the National Cricket Academy in Sri Lanka. While reports previously suggested his arrival was imminent, SLC mandated a final fitness test before granting the necessary No Objection Certificate (NOC).

Pathirana is expected to undergo this crucial test next week. His arrival is vital for KKR, especially as the franchise has already been hit hard by injuries to their domestic bowling core. With Harshit Rana and Akash Deep ruled out for the entire season, the inclusion of an elite death-over specialist like Pathirana is a game-changer for skipper Ajinkya Rahane.

Wanindu Hasaranga Likely Ruled Out for LSG

While KKR celebrates a major comeback, the news is far from positive for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Star leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga is most likely to miss the entirety of IPL 2026. This comes as a massive blow to LSG’s tactical setup, as the Sri Lankan all-rounder was expected to lead their spin attack. The franchise is yet to name an official replacement, but the hunt for a high-quality wrist spinner is likely already underway.

KKR Squad Reshuffle Amid Injury Crisis

The Knight Riders have had a turbulent start to the season in terms of player availability. To mitigate the loss of Rana and Deep, the franchise has already brought in Blessing Muzarabani as a replacement. Furthermore, questions remain over Cameron Green's ability to bowl full tilt, placing even more pressure on the likes of Sunil Narine and the returning Pathirana.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Current Squad

Batters: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Rinku Singh, Manish Pandey, Rahul Tripathi, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Finn Allen (WK), Tim Seifert (WK), Tejasvi Dahiya (WK).

All-Rounders: Cameron Green, Sunil Narine, Rachin Ravindra, Rovman Powell, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sarthak Ranjan, Daksh Kamra.

Bowlers: Matheesha Pathirana, Umran Malik, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Blessing Muzarabani, Varun Chakravarthy, Prashant Solanki.

Out/Injured: Harshit Rana, Akash Deep.

The Road Ahead for KKR

With Pathirana’s arrival date now locked in for early April, KKR will have to manage their resources carefully for the opening fixtures. The tactical focus will likely stay on their explosive batting unit, featuring Rachin Ravindra and Rinku Singh, until their premier pace battery is back at 100% capacity.