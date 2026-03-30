Cricket Australia Breaks Silence On Ajinkya Rahane’s Cameron Green Bowling Remark

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Cameron Green IPL Bowling Controversy: Australian all-rounder, Cameron Green, was the most expensive pick at the IPL 2026 Mini Auction, bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for Rs 25.20 crore. However, when it came to the franchise's first match, against Mumbai Indians (MI), the player was only seen batting. A bit of controversy stirred when Ajinkya Rahane, KKR's captain, was asked why Green didn't bowl a single over, to which he responded, "That question, you need to ask Cricket Australia". Notably, CA has now issued a clarification, seemingly putter the matter to rest.

CA's Response On Cameron Green IPL Controversy

Speaking to FOX Sports, a Cricket Australia spokesperson stated,

"Cameron has a lower back injury which is being managed but requires him to abstain from bowling for a short period,"

"Cameron is currently rebuilding his bowling loads in India with a view to return in around 10–12 days’ time. KKR has been communicated with and is fully aware of this information," they added.

Cameron Green KKR Debut

Cameron Green has represented MI and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL before, but didn't exactly impress much on his debut for KKR.

Playing 10 balls, he scored 18 runs, hitting one six and a four, before falling to Shardul Thakur in the ninth over.

Given that CA's statement suggests that Green may not get to bowl in KKR's next fixture as well, which is against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 2, 2026, that is this Wednesday.

Both sides lost their first matches, failing to defend 200+ scores, which at a time was a believed to be a very safe score. They were plagued by very ineffective bowling attacks, and hence, will have to implement some quick fixes if they hope to progress into the Playoffs with a solid finish.

Also Check: WATCH: Mumbai Indians Fan’s Proposal Goes Terribly Wrong During MI vs KKR