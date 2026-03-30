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HomeSportsIPLCricket Australia Breaks Silence On Ajinkya Rahane’s Cameron Green Bowling Remark

Cricket Australia Breaks Silence On Ajinkya Rahane’s Cameron Green Bowling Remark

Cameron Green's IPL bowling controversy explained as Cricket Australia clarifies why the KKR all-rounder didn’t bowl after Rahane’s remark.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 30 Mar 2026 03:48 PM (IST)
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Cameron Green IPL Bowling Controversy: Australian all-rounder, Cameron Green, was the most expensive pick at the IPL 2026 Mini Auction, bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for Rs 25.20 crore. However, when it came to the franchise's first match, against Mumbai Indians (MI), the player was only seen batting. A bit of controversy stirred when Ajinkya Rahane, KKR's captain, was asked why Green didn't bowl a single over, to which he responded, "That question, you need to ask Cricket Australia". Notably, CA has now issued a clarification, seemingly putter the matter to rest.

CA's Response On Cameron Green IPL Controversy

Speaking to FOX Sports, a Cricket Australia spokesperson stated, 

"Cameron has a lower back injury which is being managed but requires him to abstain from bowling for a short period,"

"Cameron is currently rebuilding his bowling loads in India with a view to return in around 10–12 days’ time. KKR has been communicated with and is fully aware of this information," they added.

Cameron Green KKR Debut

Cameron Green has represented MI and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL before, but didn't exactly impress much on his debut for KKR. 

Playing 10 balls, he scored 18 runs, hitting one six and a four, before falling to Shardul Thakur in the ninth over.

Given that CA's statement suggests that Green may not get to bowl in KKR's next fixture as well, which is against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 2, 2026, that is this Wednesday. 

Both sides lost their first matches, failing to defend 200+ scores, which at a time was a believed to be a very safe score. They were plagued by very ineffective bowling attacks, and hence, will have to implement some quick fixes if they hope to progress into the Playoffs with a solid finish.

Also Check: WATCH: Mumbai Indians Fan’s Proposal Goes Terribly Wrong During MI vs KKR

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Cameron Green not bowl in KKR's first IPL match?

Cameron Green has a lower back injury, requiring him to abstain from bowling for a short period while he rebuilds his bowling loads.

What is Cricket Australia's statement on Cameron Green's bowling status?

Cricket Australia stated that Green is managing a lower back injury and is expected to resume bowling in about 10-12 days. KKR is fully aware of this.

When is Cameron Green expected to return to bowling?

Cameron Green is expected to return to bowling in approximately 10 to 12 days. KKR has been fully informed of this timeline.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Mar 2026 03:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ajinkya Rahane Cameron Green KKR IPL
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