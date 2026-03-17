Big Blow For KKR As Injury Setback Puts Harshit Rana’s IPL 2026 In Doubt

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Harshit Rana IPL 2026 Concern: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) could be without one of their key pacers for a considerable period in IPL 2026, with Harshit Rana still recovering from a knee surgery performed last month. The young fast bowler’s return remains uncertain, raising concerns within the franchise ahead of the new season. According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not yet set a date for Rana’s return. The injury originated during India’s T20 World Cup preparations, when the pacer, as per the said report, suffered a ligament strain in his right knee. Rana had to leave the field after bowling just one over in a warm-up match against South Africa.

The injury subsequently ruled him out of the tournament, and he later underwent surgery to address the issue. Since then, he has been undergoing rehabilitation under medical supervision.

No Clear Return Date Yet

At present, Harshit Rana’s recovery process is ongoing, with the BCCI medical team yet to set a definitive return date. The report states that he is continuing his rehab, but there is uncertainty over how much of the IPL season he might miss.

Despite the injury setback, Rana was recently recognised for his performances, winning the Best International Debutant award at the BCCI Naman Awards, which he attended with crutches. However, his availability for IPL 2026 remains a major question mark.

His absence could be a significant blow for KKR, especially considering the team is already dealing with multiple concerns in its bowling department.

KKR Pace Attack Faces Multiple Challenges

KKR’s fast-bowling resources appear stretched heading into the tournament. Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana is currently recovering from a calf strain sustained during the T20 World Cup, which has added to the team’s worries.

In addition, the franchise had to part ways with Bangladeshi seamer Mustafizur Rahman earlier this year following instructions from the BCCI amid geopolitical tensions between India and Bangladesh.

To fill the gap, KKR have brought in Zimbabwe fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani as a replacement. Muzarabani has opted out of his Pakistan Super League stint with Islamabad United and is expected to join the squad shortly.